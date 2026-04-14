CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action) Programme Course: Discussion of CAPA Examples and Case Studies to Enhance Course Learning (ONLINE EVENT: June 15, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action) (June 15, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In today's highly regulated pharma, biotech, device and animal health industries, it is essential to use the most efficient processes and ensure compliance with an active corrective and preventive action (CAPA) system.

CAPA procedures are a frequent focus of regulatory inspectors and evidence will be required at any future inspections that CAPA actions have been implemented.

This course will provide you with an understanding of how to improve your processes and implement and document an effective CAPA quality system. The programme will include discussion of CAPA examples and case studies to enhance course learning.

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specifically designed for those working in the pharma, biotech, device or animal health industries who are involved in process improvement and CAPA requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

Why is CAPA important?

Best practice for CAPA

CAPA methodology and documentation

Diagnosing process improvement

Developing options for process improvement and CAPA

Planning and implementation in process improvements and CAPA

CPD Hours: 6

Speakers

Laura Brown

Dr Laura Brown is an independent pharmaceutical QA consultant and is a recognised expert in QA including auditing SOPs for regulatory compliance. She has more than 25 years' international experience in the pharmaceutical industry in a number of senior roles and has worked for companies including GSK, Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International. She has worked in several quality assurance roles which have included writing, reviewing and auditing SOPs and CAPA implementation and has helped companies prepare SOPs and review CAPA systems to meet regulatory requirements.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skr6kk

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