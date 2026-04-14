Legal Writing and Drafting Skills for Commercial and Contracts Managers: Gain a Comprehensive Understanding of the Common Pitfalls to Be Aware of (ONLINE EVENT: Apr 29, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Writing and Drafting Skills for Commercial and Contracts Managers (Apr 29, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Commercial and contracts managers don't usually need to write contracts from scratch, but they do have to draft new clauses, amend, or update contracts, and write legal letters. A good understanding and grasp of clear legal writing and drafting skills is essential to fulfil this element of the role.

Under the careful guidance of the expert trainer, this training course will ensure you gain a comprehensive understanding of the common pitfalls to be aware of. This intensive training day will make sure you're up to date with the key areas of risk and have a full understanding of the latest drafting techniques and writing skills in clear English.

This training course is also relevant for business owners and managers - well-written contracts are essential for protecting your company's interests. Business managers have valuable experience and knowledge to contribute to contracts and this can help make legal documents more precise, better-written and more effective for a company's goals.

This is a highly practical training course including many exercises to help embed the learning. There will also be time during the course to ask your questions and get clarity on contract drafting and legal writing technicalities.

By attending this training course and enhancing your skills and knowledge you will ensure you protect your organisation against unnecessary risk and be successful in your role.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specifically designed for Commercial and Contract Managers who need to draft, amend or update contracts and write legal letters but don't have a legal background.

The content is also relevant for business owners and managers who want to understand how to protect their businesses through well-written contracts and legal correspondence.

Commercial managers

Contract managers

Company directors

Procurement managers

Project managers

Business development managers

Contract administrators, officers and specialists

Key Topics Covered:

Guidelines to writing/drafting contracts in clear English

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Redrafting clauses in clear English

Legal correspondence: writing emails and letters with precision and clarity

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Drafting emails with precision and clarity

Advanced contract drafting practical exercise

Legal vocabulary

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Alan Simmons

Alan Simmons LLB (Hons) in Law with French , LLM in International Human Rights Law, RSA CETEFLA. Alan is a highly experienced trainer of legal English who has been working with international lawyers across the globe for nearly 30 years. He shares his expertise by delivering legal and business skills and language training to lawyers, other professionals and businesspeople to enhance their skills at drafting concise and watertight contract clauses in the English language.

He qualified as a solicitor in England having studied law in the UK, Strasbourg and the European University Institute in Florence and then went on to train as a solicitor in an international law firm. He spent some years practising commercial law in law firms in London in the areas of corporate law, construction law, employment law, intellectual property, advertising and media law.

He is fluent in French and Portuguese and has good written and spoken Spanish, Italian and Albanian. He has completed legal translations from French, Spanish and Portuguese and he also has conversational German, Japanese, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian and Romanian. His passion for different writing systems in languages means he has learnt to read and write Hindi, Persian, Japanese and Arabic.

He has used his skills and experience to successfully train legal staff from junior counsel to judges in all elements of international commercial law across the world. Alan is a dynamic trainer and applies a highly interactive style to ensure complete understanding and an enjoyable learning experience.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7hqx3

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