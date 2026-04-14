Probiotics Market Size to Surpass $139 Billion by 2031, Growth Driven by Functional Food Demand & Microbiome Advancements - Mordor Intelligence Reports

Hyderabad, India, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global probiotics market size is expected to grow from USD 97.28 billion in 2026 to USD 139.11 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Rising consumer emphasis on preventive healthcare, the FDA’s 2024 qualified health claim for yogurt, and advancements in precision microbiome research are driving adoption across multiple channels, including food, supplements, and clinical use.

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in strain-specific research and development, AI-powered personalization platforms, and improved e-commerce logistics to capture higher margins. Industry consolidation, highlighted by the Chr Hansen–Novozymes merger, is reshaping competition and accelerating innovation. Regionally, North America benefits from supportive regulatory developments, while Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest due to increasing middle-class spending and regulatory alignment. Key opportunities lie in next-generation therapeutic products, organic and non-GMO certifications, and antibiotic-reduction initiatives in livestock, which are expanding the market scope.

Key Probiotics Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Functional Foods and Beverages

The shift toward “food as medicine” is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate spore-forming probiotic strains into non-dairy formats, creating shelf-stable products such as cereals, snacks, and sports drinks. Surveys indicate that 85% of U.S. consumers prefer probiotic foods over supplements, prompting retailers to expand shelf space for functional offerings.

Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The probiotics market reflects steady demand shaped by evolving consumer preferences and regulatory considerations, with findings grounded in observed industry trends and validated data sources. The analysis applies consistent, transparent methodologies, offering decision-makers a dependable basis for comparison against other available market assessments.”

Increasing Prevalence of Digestive Disorders

Rising cases of gastrointestinal conditions, inflammatory bowel diseases, and antibiotic-related complications are expanding probiotic applications. Clinical studies show that high-dose probiotic combinations can prevent antibiotic-associated diarrhea in adults. In children, combining probiotics with omeprazole has improved symptoms and reduced inflammation in functional dyspepsia. These benefits are driving greater adoption of preventive probiotic treatments.

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing transparency and sustainability, boosting demand for organic and non-GMO probiotics. The USDA’s Strengthening Organic Enforcement rule (March 2024) introduces stricter certification and fraud-prevention requirements, favoring compliant manufacturers and raising entry barriers for others.

Expanding Clinical Research and Validation

Scientific evidence supporting probiotics continues to grow through clinical trials and regulatory approvals. The FDA’s approval of microbiota-based therapies like REBYOTA and VOWST for recurrent infections sets a benchmark for future probiotic drug development. Additionally, standardized guidelines from the United States Pharmacopeia support quality and scalability.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/probiotics-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Probiotics Market Segment Analysis

Product Type

Probiotic Foods

Probiotic Drinks

And More

Function

Digestive and Gut Health

Immunity Enhancement

Mental Health and Mood

Sports and Metabolic Performance

Others

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Convenience/Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Others

Probiotics Market Regional Insights

North America is supported by well-established regulatory frameworks, strong consumer awareness, and consistent healthcare endorsement. Regulatory backing for yogurt’s health benefits is further reinforcing market expansion, particularly in the United States.

Europe continues to hold a notable position despite stringent regulatory conditions. Key markets such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy sustain demand. However, strict health claim requirements from the European Food Safety Authority limit marketing flexibility, although ongoing reviews may help ease these constraints.

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing region, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing health consciousness, and improving regulatory alignment across countries such as China, India, and Japan. Japan’s structured functional food framework and India’s large consumer base remain key growth contributors.

Competitive Landscape

The probiotics market is moderately consolidated, with global leaders competing alongside niche innovators. Major players include Nestlé, Yakult, Chobani, Danone, and PepsiCo. A key trend is vertical integration, for example, Danone’s acquisition of The Akkermansia Company and ADM’s acquisition of Probiotics International Limited. Innovation in AI-driven personalization, advanced strain development, and delivery technologies continues to shape competitive differentiation.

Explore more insights into the probiotics market landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/probiotics-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

South America Probiotics Market Analysis: The South American probiotics market is experiencing robust expansion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%. Demand is primarily fueled by the younger generation's interest in gut health and immunity. Functional dairy remains the dominant category, with probiotic yogurts and fortified milk drinks leading in market value. In Brazil, the sector is diversifying rapidly, with probiotics successfully penetrating the baby food, fortified confectionery, and breakfast cereal segments.

United States Probiotics Market Size & Share Analysis: The U.S. probiotics market is forecast to grow from USD 6.69 billion in 2026 to USD 9.08 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.31%. While millennials drive current trends through high wellness awareness, the growing geriatric population is becoming a critical consumer base for digestive health supplements. Rising healthcare expenditure and advanced medical facilities are further boosting sales, as clinicians increasingly recommend probiotics alongside standard treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Asia-Pacific Probiotics Market Size & Share Analysis: The Asia-Pacific region is the global powerhouse for probiotics, projected to reach USD 63.69 billion by 2031 with a high CAGR of 9.85%. Consumers are shifting toward microbiome-targeted functional nutrition, favoring clinically validated strains. The market is evolving digitally, with online channels now integrating telemedicine and microbiome testing to broaden reach. Additionally, stricter strain-level disclosure rules in China, Japan, and Australia are rewarding producers that invest in high-quality fermentation and rigorous research pipelines.

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