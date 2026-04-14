Maximum Life Eryaman is bringing together an open-plan shopping centre, offices and residential units under one roof in Ankara with its grand launch on 18–19 April, 2026





Announced under the “The Lion’s Share of Life” campaign, the launch is set to create a new hub in Ankara with its prime location, open-air shopping centre concept, lifestyle-focused design and shared sales model. National athlete Yusuf Dikeç will also be attending the launch event as a guest.

ANKARA, Turkey, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximum Life Eryaman is set to unveil its new-generation lifestyle centre—which brings together an open-air shopping centre, offices and residential units under one roof in Ankara—to the public with a major launch event to be held at the project site in Eryaman on 18–19 April. Announced under the “The Lion’s Share of Life” campaign, the launch is not merely a project presentation; it also marks a powerful beginning to the vision of creating a new hub for meeting, shopping, working and living on the western side of Ankara. National athlete Yusuf Dikeç will also be a guest at the launch event.

Maximum Life Eryaman has been designed to include 38,000 square metres of retail space, 900 self-contained units, 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1 apartment options, an office block and residential services. The project approaches shopping, working life and daily living not as separate categories, but as a single, mutually reinforcing whole. Whilst living standards are enhanced through services such as cleaning, reception, technical support, valet parking and common area management, the aim is to create a structure that remains vibrant at all hours of the day thanks to its open-plan shopping centre layout.

In today’s urban life, people are often forced to juggle their home, work, shopping and social life across different locations. This situation leads to wasted time, the burden of commuting and a fragmented lifestyle. Maximum Life Eryaman offers a solution precisely at this point. The project aims to create a simpler, smoother and more efficient daily routine in the city by bringing together living, retail and office life under one roof. In this respect, it is not merely a project consisting of new buildings; it stands out as a lifestyle concept designed to simplify city life.

One of the key factors that makes this project unique for Ankara is its location. Maximum Life Eryaman is situated on the Old Istanbul Road (Ayaş Road), one of the busiest routes at Ankara’s western entrance. Its visibility along this route, which sees thousands of vehicles pass by daily, combined with its zero-distance position to the road and easy access, provides the project with a significant advantage. When considered alongside the area’s bustling commercial hubs, the project becomes part of a strong flow of visitors and customers from day one. The fact that the region is largely developed and boasts an established residential fabric further enhances this potential.

The project is situated in one of Ankara’s most transport-accessible areas, thanks to its proximity to the metro, high-speed rail links and public transport hubs. The area stands out for its location on a major commercial axis and for being home to businesses that have achieved national success. In this respect, Maximum Life Eryaman attracts attention not only due to the scale of the project itself, but also because of the established lifestyle and commercial vitality of its surroundings. The fact that there is no other project in Ankara of a similar scale that combines an open-plan shopping centre, offices and residential units within a single development further elevates Maximum Life Eryaman to a privileged position within its location.





At the heart of the “Lion’s Share of Life” campaign lies the idea of making a wider audience part of a large commercial development. Thanks to the shared ownership model adopted at Maximum Life Eryaman, investors can participate in the project by acquiring a share in the shopping centre without having to purchase a large commercial space on their own. This creates an opportunity to participate in a commercial model based on the long-term income prospects offered by a professionally managed structure, starting with a more accessible entry point. The project’s approach is shaped around establishing a system that maintains cohesion, plans for brand diversity, and manages the revenue structure more effectively, rather than a structure where individual shops operate in isolation from one another.

One of the key distinguishing features of this model is its approach to management. At Maximum Life Eryaman, the leasing processes have been centrally managed by a professional property management company. This aims to ensure a cohesive brand mix within the retail spaces, minimise the risk of vacant units, maintain a steady flow of footfall, and safeguard the long-term value of the retail complex. The project team prioritises establishing a long-lasting, reputable and sustainable structure over short-term gains. This approach creates a foundation that inspires confidence for both those who will live in the project and the investors involved in the commercial spaces.

Another standout feature of Maximum Life Eryaman is its open-air shopping centre concept. Shopping streets that blend seamlessly with the outdoors, spacious pedestrian areas and an architectural layout that encourages social interaction set the project apart from the traditional enclosed shopping centre model. Offering a more spacious, open and vibrant commercial atmosphere, this design creates a powerful draw for visitors, brands and investors alike. With the open-air shopping centre approach, life, shopping and social activity come together in a natural flow within the same centre.





Company assessment

“When planning Maximum Life Eryaman, our aim was not merely to create a complex of buildings, but to establish a vibrant community. We designed a layout where home, work, shopping and social life are not separate from one another, but rather reinforce each other.

“Our ‘The Lion’s Share of Life’ campaign is a reflection of our desire to share the value of this grand project with more people.”

Maximum Life A.Ş. Management

“When Eryaman’s strategic location, the established character of the area, the open-plan shopping centre design and the professional management approach come together, the result is a truly unique project for Ankara. We view this launch as just the beginning. We believe that Maximum Life Eryaman will become one of Ankara’s new meeting places in the coming period.”

Maximum Life A.Ş. Management

“Throughout the major launch event taking place on 18–19 April, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the project in person, witness the seamless integration of residential and commercial spaces, and learn about the details of the ‘Lion’s Share of Life’ campaign. With this launch, Maximum Life Eryaman aims to open a new chapter in living and commerce in Ankara.”

About Maximum Life A.Ş.

Maximum Life A.Ş. operates as a brand in the property sector that aims not only to construct buildings but also to develop robust projects that bring together the elements of living, commerce and investment. The company operates on the principles of trust, quality, a people-centred approach and the creation of long-term value. Maximum Life Eryaman, as a reflection of this approach, is positioned as one of Ankara’s new-generation mixed-use living projects, bringing together an open-air shopping centre, offices and residential units within a single development.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Esin Demircan

Title: Sales Coordinator

Telephone: 444 79 06

Email: info@maximumlifeeryaman.com

Website: www.maximumlifeeryaman.com

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