XCharge to Participate in the Webull Corporate Connect Webinar Series for Clean Energy Sector on April 15, 2026

HAMBURG, Germany and AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCHG Limited (“XCharge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XCH), an integrated EV charging and energy solutions company, today announced that it will participate in the Webull Corporate Connect Webinar Series for the Clean Energy Sector, to be held virtually on April 15, 2026.

Joel A. Gallo, Chief Financial Officer of XCharge, will discuss the Company’s financial performance, while Aatish Patel, Chief Operating Officer of XCharge, will present on operations and deployment strategy for high-power EV Charging infrastructure.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET

Presenters: Joel A. Gallo, Chief Financial Officer, and Aatish Patel, Chief Operating Officer

Registration Link: Here

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is an integrated EV charging and energy solutions company. With dual headquarters in Hamburg, Germany and Austin, Texas, the Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include the DC fast chargers and the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as its accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge’s proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, the Company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are made pursuant the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XCHG Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "objective," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in XCHG Limited’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XCHG Limited does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

XCharge

IR Department

Email: ir@xcharge.com

Water Tower Research Asia

Feifei Shen, CFA

Tel: +86 134-6656-6136

Email: feifei@watertowerresearch.com