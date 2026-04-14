Savaria 2026 Investor Day Unveils 5-Year Targets Alongside Preliminary Q1-2026 Results

LAVAL, Québec, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS), one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, is pleased to host its second Investor Day in Brampton, Ontario. Its senior leadership team will share the recent successes across its organization as well as outline general plans for the coming years. As a complement to its Investor Day, Savaria is pleased to provide insight into its 5-year financial targets.

In 2023, Savaria embarked on a formal transformation plan called Savaria One with the help of outside consultants supported by team efforts from its dedicated employees. It took a disciplined approach to unlock value across the corporation primarily within operations, procurement and sales. Savaria One helped the corporation deliver $913.5 million in revenue in 2025 with an Adjusted EBITDA margin in excess of 20%.

Continuing its momentum, Savaria will target a top-line increase of 12% per year for the next five years, derived from organic and acquisition growth. This would bring Savaria to approximately $1.6 billion in revenue at the end of 2030, while maintaining Adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 20%. Ultimately this should increase Adjusted EBITDA per share to approximately $4.25 by 2030.

Today, Savaria is also pleased to provide preliminary financial results for Q1-2026. Savaria expects to deliver revenues of approximately $235 million compared to $220 million, representing growth of approximately 7% versus Q1-2025. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $48 million, which is approximately $7.4 million and 18% above last year, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 20%.

After today’s Investor Day all presentations will be posted on Savaria’s website here: https://www.savaria.com/our-company/investors.

Words from the Executive Chairman and from the President & CEO

“At today’s investor event, I can say that the last three years mark a historic time for Savaria. We invested significantly in ways we had not in the past – with our people and processes. Taking the time and effort to evaluate so much of what we do and improve it is like a major home renovation. We didn’t cut corners, we really did our best work and the end result is a very solid, well-built house that will last us years. Thank you to all our employees for their participation to implement these changes,” said Marcel Bourassa, Executive Chairman, Savaria Corporation.

“Savaria One has reshaped us. We have always made high-quality products, but there were many small initiatives across virtually every department that improved our efficiencies, addressed pricing inconsistencies, improved our supply chain, fueled our R&D process and created more synergies across our 14 factories. Entering 2026, it is our 2,550 employees that continue to seek improvements and collaborate for positive change. It is this teamwork and talent that gives me the confidence to present guidance today,” said Sébastien Bourassa, President and CEO, Savaria Corporation.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as elevators for home and commercial use, stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and dumbwaiters. In addition, Savaria manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products, medical beds, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe movement of patients, such as transfer, lifting and repositioning aids. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic) and Australia. Savaria employs approximately 2,550 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

Compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”)

The information appearing in this press release has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. However, Savaria uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA per share for analysis purposes to measure its financial performance. These measures have no standardized definitions in accordance with IFRS and are therefore regarded as non-IFRS measures. These measures may therefore not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Additional details for these non-IFRS measures can be found in sections 3, 6 and 8 of Savaria’s MD&A, which is posted on Savaria’s website at savaria.com, and filed with SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with net earnings will be presented in the Q1 2026 financial results when released on May 6, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws of Canada. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. When used in this press release, the words “believe”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “expect”, “estimate”, “assume” and other similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to know that the forward-looking statements in this document describe the Corporation’s expectations as at the date hereof, which are not guarantees of future performance of Savaria or its industry, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Savaria’s or the industry’s outlook, actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The Corporation’s actual results could be materially different from its expectations if known or unknown risks affect its business, or if its estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

A change affecting an assumption can also have an impact on other interrelated assumptions, which could increase or diminish the effect of the change. As a result, the Corporation cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect that transactions or special items announced or occurring after the statements are made may have on the Corporation’s business. For example, they do not include the effect of sales of assets, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or transactions, asset write-downs or other charges announced or occurring after forward-looking statements are made.

Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Savaria disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing risks and uncertainties include the risks set forth under “Risks and Uncertainties” in Savaria’s latest Annual MD&A as well as other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Savaria with securities regulators in Canada.

For further information: Sébastien Bourassa

President and Chief Executive Officer

1.800.661.5112

sb@savaria.com



Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370

sreitknecht@savaria.com



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