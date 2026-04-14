Praxis Precision Medicines Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Ulixacaltamide HCl in Patients with Essential Tremor

FDA assigned PDUFA target action date of January 29, 2027

No advisory committee meeting expected

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its New Drug Application (NDA) for ulixacaltamide HCl for the treatment of essential tremor (ET) in adults. The FDA has set a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) of January 29, 2027 and is not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting.

“Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to delivering something patients living with essential tremor have been waiting for, a therapy developed specifically for their condition,” said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to continuing to work with the FDA through the review process while we prepare for the commercial launch.”

Ulixacaltamide for treatment of essential tremor

The NDA is supported by positive results from the Essential3 Phase 3 program, which comprised two simultaneously enrolled pivotal studies in adults with essential tremor. The statistically and clinically significant results from the Essential3 program provide the primary evidence of effectiveness for the NDA submission. Ulixacaltamide was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous trials and no drug-related serious adverse events. Ulixacaltamide received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the FDA in December 2025.

About Ulixacaltamide

Ulixacaltamide is a differentiated and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels designed to block abnormal neuronal burst firing in the Cerebello-Thalamo-Cortical (CTC) circuit correlated with tremor activity. Ulixacaltamide has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and is the most advanced program within Praxis’ Cerebrum™ small molecule platform.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

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