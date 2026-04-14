GROWMARK launches AI agronomy agent in myFS Agronomy platform

Bloomington, Illinois, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key Takeaways

AI-powered agronomic decision support - FS crop specialists can leverage the AI agent’s data analysis capabilities to guide farmer customers on hybrid placement, fungicide and nitrogen decisions, and other crop management practices.

- FS crop specialists can leverage the AI agent’s data analysis capabilities to guide farmer customers on hybrid placement, fungicide and nitrogen decisions, and other crop management practices. Connected crop specialists - The AI agent combines GROWMARK’s agronomy data with Intelinair’s analytics to provide insights based on field plans, soils, imagery, product applications, and historical performance.

- The AI agent combines GROWMARK’s agronomy data with Intelinair’s analytics to provide insights based on field plans, soils, imagery, product applications, and historical performance. Increased time with growers - By giving unprecedented access to data and analysis capabilities, FS crop specialists can reduce time searching and focus more on helping farmer customers make timely, confident decisions throughout the growing season.

GROWMARK, Inc. has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent inside its myFS Agronomy app for the 2026 crop season. This first-of-its-kind innovation combines real‑time data analysis with decades of boots-on-the-ground expertise from its crop specialists. The new AI agent delivers faster, more precise agronomic insights, enabling GROWMARK’s FS members and their crop specialists to provide stronger, highly customized recommendations that help farmers optimize their decision-making processes and ultimately support farm profitability.

Built on agronomic data

Developed through a collaboration between GROWMARK and Intelinair, the agent brings together the FS System’s agronomic expertise with Intelinair’s artificial intelligence and data analytics capabilities. The tool is built on information already available in the myFS Agronomy platform—including crop plans, soil data, field boundaries, product applications, imagery, and historical outcomes. By bringing these datasets together, the agent can run analyses, uncover insights, and deliver answers that are grounded in agronomic data - all tailored to the needs of crop specialists working with growers across the FS System.

“The new AI agent elevates the recommendations of our crop specialists by surfacing insights that simply weren’t possible when analysis relied on manual, time-intensive processes,” said Brendan Bachman, FS agronomy director. “This allows our teams to focus on decision points, not data association, helping growers make better-informed decisions for their farm operations. As we continue to innovate within the myFS Agronomy platform, the data-driven value we deliver to customers will only increase—supporting smarter management choices and stronger farm profitability.”

How FS crop specialists use AI for agronomic insights, field analysis, and recommendations



Here are a few example use cases the crop specialist can analyze with the AI agent:

Hybrid performance: Determine which hybrids perform best in this county and help me understand how to place these hybrids next year, and how they should be managed.

In-season decisions: Improve in-season decisions by analyzing past performance alongside current crop and weather conditions.

Breakeven and profitability analysis: Calculate breakeven yield by field or hybrid, factoring in land cost, machinery, seed, chemical, and fertility inputs to identify areas for improvement.

"Artificial intelligence should make agronomy simpler and more actionable—not more complicated," said Conner Schmidt, Commercial Leader of Intelinair. "Working together with GROWMARK, we’ve created a tool that helps crop specialists quickly access the knowledge and field insights they need to better support growers. When advisors can spend less time searching for information and more time working alongside farmers, everyone benefits."

GROWMARK will continue to position itself to lead in the digital agronomy space through continued artificial intelligence enhancements to its myFS Agronomy app, empowering its FScrop specialists and agronomists to make smart, secure, and data-focused recommendations that support decision-making on the farm and ultimately improve the farm profitability of the farmers it serves.

About GROWMARK

GROWMARK, Inc. is an agricultural cooperative serving nearly 400,000 farmers and customers across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, GROWMARK provides agronomy services such as seed, crop protection and crop nutrients products, energy products, facility engineering and construction, logistics, grain marketing, and agricultural risk management solutions across North America. The company owns the FS trademark, which is used by its member-owned cooperatives throughout the Midwest and beyond. Learn more at www.GROWMARK.com.

About Intelinair

Intelinair is an agricultural technology company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, that develops artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions. Its technology provides whole-field insights that help farmers and agricultural retailers make more informed decisions throughout the growing season. For more information, visit intelinair.com or follow Intelinair on its social media channels.

Find myFS Agronomy images to accompany this release for use by media here.

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