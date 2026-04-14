BullFrog AI Announces Participation at AACR Annual Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, today announced its participation as an exhibitor at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026. The AACR Annual Meeting will be held from April 17-22 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Companies, researchers, and other conference attendees who are interested in meeting with the BullFrog AI team should visit booth 2957 or contact Steven Seegers at steven.seegers@bullfrogai.com.

The AACR Annual Meeting is the premier gathering for the global cancer community, uniting researchers, clinicians, patients, and advocates to share cutting-edge breakthroughs in oncology. Showcasing top-tier research from around the world, the event covers the entire spectrum of cancer care, from basic biology and prevention to clinical trials and patient advocacy. With a theme this year of “Precision, Partnership, Purpose: Advancing Cancer Science to Save Lives Globally,” the meeting will highlight the work of the best minds in cancer science and medicine from institutions all over the world.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP® platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials. For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners’ ability to market and sell our offerings and services, including BullFrog Data Networks™; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

ir@bullfrogai.com

Media:

CORE PR

pr@bullfrogai.com