Solar PV Glass Market Size to Hit USD 140.62 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar PV Glass Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Solar PV Glass Market Size was valued at USD 15.69 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 140.62 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.62% over 2026-2035.”

Rapid Expansion of Solar Energy Installations Augment Market Expansion Globally

The need for premium solar PV glass is being driven by the increasing use of solar energy systems across the globe. Large-scale solar farm deployment is being encouraged by growing investments in renewable energy infrastructure, favorable government regulations, and solar project subsidies. The quality of PV glass, particularly tempered and AR-coated varieties, has a significant impact on the longevity and efficiency of solar modules. Growing worries about carbon emissions and energy sustainability are encouraging more people to use solar energy, which is directly increasing the need for high-performing and long-lasting PV glass in residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications worldwide.

Get a Sample Report of Solar PV Glass Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9836

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

AGC Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Şişecam Group

Interfloat Corporation

China Southern Glass Holding Co., Ltd. (CSG)

IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited

Almaden Co., Ltd.

AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.

Anhui Anci Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Xiuqiang Glasswork Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Yuhua Glass Co., Ltd.

Borosil Renewables Limited

Changshu SYP Special Glass Co., Ltd.

Solar PV Glass Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 15.69 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 140.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.62% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated Glass, Tempered Solar PV Glass, Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Glass, Annealed Solar PV Glass, Others)

• By Technology (Crystalline Silicon PV Modules, Thin-Film PV Modules, Amorphous Silicon PV Modules, Perovskite Modules (emerging))

• By Coating Type (AR-Coated Glass, Uncoated Glass, Textured / Patterned Coatings, Multi-functional Coatings)

• By Installation Technology (Float Glass Technology, Patterned Glass Technology)

• By Application (Utility-Scale Solar Projects, Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Residential, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Solar PV Glass Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9836

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Installation Technology

Float Glass Technology dominated the Solar PV Glass Market with ~68% share in 2025 and is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR owing to its cost-effectiveness, uniform thickness, and superior optical clarity.

By Coating Type

AR-Coated Glass dominated the Solar PV Glass Market with ~65% share in 2025 as it significantly enhances light transmittance, improving module efficiency. Multi-functional Coatings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to rising demand for glass that combines anti-reflective, self-cleaning, and anti-soiling properties.

By Type

Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated Glass dominated the Solar PV Glass Market with ~58% share in 2025 as it maximizes light transmission while minimizing reflection losses. Transparent Conductive Oxide (TCO) Glass segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as it is increasingly integrated into next-generation technologies globally.

By Technology

Crystalline Silicon PV Modules dominated the Solar PV Glass Market with ~90% share in 2025 due to their high efficiency, reliability, and widespread adoption in both utility and residential applications. Industrial (Steel, Cement, Manufacturing) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 driven by rapid industrialization and increasing energy requirements.

By Application

Utility-Scale Solar Projects dominated the Solar PV Glass Market with ~60% share in 2025 owing to large-scale installations requiring vast quantities of durable, high-transparency glass. Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to increasing adoption of rooftop and on-site solar solutions in industrial and commercial facilities.

Regional Insights:

Due to the region's robust solar manufacturing ecosystem and widespread use of renewable energy, Asia Pacific dominated the Solar PV Glass Market in 2025 with the highest revenue share of almost 60%. Rooftop solar installations and utility-scale solar projects have received significant investment from nations like China, India, and Japan.

North America held a significant share in the Solar PV Glass Market in 2025 due to growing investments in renewable energy projects and supportive government incentives.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Solar PV Glass Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9836

Recent Developments:

2025 : Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited reported continued expansion of PV glass production capacity while maintaining sales volume growth despite declining prices, reflecting strong global demand and production efficiency.

: Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited reported continued expansion of PV glass production capacity while maintaining sales volume growth despite declining prices, reflecting strong global demand and production efficiency. 2021: Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited signed a long-term agreement to supply photovoltaic glass to LONGi, securing large-scale demand and reinforcing its position in the global solar module supply chain.

Exclusive Sections of the Solar PV Glass Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCTION CAPACITY & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand global manufacturing dynamics through analysis of production capacity, utilization rates across key hubs, and expansion of new production lines.

– helps you understand global manufacturing dynamics through analysis of production capacity, utilization rates across key hubs, and expansion of new production lines. RAW MATERIAL COST & PRICE VOLATILITY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate cost structures by examining the share of key materials such as silica and soda ash, along with energy consumption and price fluctuation impacts.

– helps you evaluate cost structures by examining the share of key materials such as silica and soda ash, along with energy consumption and price fluctuation impacts. SUPPLY CHAIN & COST DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify production risks and cost pressures arising from supply chain disruptions affecting raw material availability and logistics.

– helps you identify production risks and cost pressures arising from supply chain disruptions affecting raw material availability and logistics. TECHNOLOGICAL EFFICIENCY & PRODUCT INNOVATION METRICS – helps you uncover advancements in PV glass performance including light transmittance improvements, AR-coating efficiency gains, and bifacial glass adoption trends.

– helps you uncover advancements in PV glass performance including light transmittance improvements, AR-coating efficiency gains, and bifacial glass adoption trends. PRODUCT OPTIMIZATION & DESIGN TRENDS – helps you assess innovations in thickness reduction, weight optimization, and enhanced structural design for improved module efficiency.

– helps you assess innovations in thickness reduction, weight optimization, and enhanced structural design for improved module efficiency. PERFORMANCE, DURABILITY & LIFECYCLE INDICATORS – helps you measure long-term reliability through metrics such as lifespan, degradation rates, breakage during handling, and evolving manufacturer warranty standards.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Solar Energy Market

Solar Tracking Control Market

Concentrated Solar Power Market

Residential Solar Energy Storage Market

Solar Thermal Collectors Market