The Shark Shack Opens at Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport Northlake







NORTHLAKE, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s a new way to refuel in North Texas. The Shark Shack, a quick-service, grab-and-go concept from Shark Club, has officially opened its doors at the Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport Northlake.



Conveniently located inside the state-of-the-art multisport facility at 13850 Chadwick Parkway, The Shark Shack is designed to keep up with the pace of game day. From early morning practices to back-to-back tournaments, guests can expect a lineup of ready-to-go snacks, fresh meals, coffee, and breakfast options built for busy athletes, families, and fans.



Whether it’s a quick coffee before hitting the ice, a mid-day recharge between games, or something easy for the drive home, The Shark Shack delivers a fast, reliable option without missing a beat.











“Opening The Shark Shack at StarCenter Northlake is an exciting step for us as we continue to grow,” said Will Marenco, General Manager. “This space is all about energy, movement, and connection, and we wanted to create something that fits seamlessly into that experience. It’s convenient, it’s approachable, and it’s built for the people who spend their days here.”



The Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport Northlake is one of the region’s premier newest sports facilities, bringing together ice sports, courts, and training spaces under one roof. The addition of The Shark Shack enhances the overall guest experience, offering a central hub for quick, quality refreshments throughout the day.











This opening also marks just the beginning. Set to open later this summer, Shark Club Northlake will join the complex as a full-service sports bar and restaurant, offering wall-to-wall TVs, premium food and drinks, and a lively atmosphere for pre- and post-game gatherings.



Together, The Shark Shack and the upcoming Shark Club Northlake will create a complete experience for athletes, families, and sports fans alike, whether they’re stepping off the ice or settling in to catch the big game.



About Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill



Shark Club is a Canadian-owned, inclusive destination ‘For All Fankind’ with premium menu offerings, a stadium-like atmosphere, and a dynamic experience for every guest.



Founded in 1993 by John Teti and Roger Gibson, the first Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill opened on West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver. Since then, under the guidance of Northland Properties CEO Tom Gaglardi, the brand has expanded to 7 locations across Canada, the U.K., and the U.S., cementing its place as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and everyone in between.



For full information on all Shark Club Locations and their opening hours, please visit www.sharkclub.com or follow them on social @sharkclub



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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