Broomfield Couple Launches Pet Butler Franchise, Honoring Beloved Dog’s Legacy

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the recent loss of their beloved 12-year-old beagle, Oliver, Sjeanne Cawdry and Dana Burkholder are turning grief into purpose—launching a Pet Butler franchise to serve pet owners across Broomfield and beyond.

For the couple, Oliver was more than a pet—he was central to their lives and deepened their connection to the pet community. “He shaped our experience of love, care, and connection,” said Cawdry. “This business is a way for his legacy to live on through the work we do every day.”

Now, they’re channeling that passion into a growing industry through Pet Butler, a national provider of pet waste removal and pet care services.

Burkholder brings over two decades of experience in the youth volleyball industry, while Cawdry spent 15 years in South Africa in investment banking and business strategy before transitioning into entrepreneurship. After relocating to Colorado in 2023, the couple began pursuing business ownership together.

“We wanted something that aligned with our values—building an asset while being part of the community and a growing, resilient industry,” said Burkholder.

Pet Butler stood out for its proven systems and support model, allowing them to focus on serving customers and growing locally. “With the operational and marketing support behind us, we can focus on delivering a high level of service and building something meaningful in our community,” said Cawdry.

As members of the Broomfield community, they are focused on building local connections through events, partnerships, and education while delivering exceptional service.

“We’re excited to welcome Sjeanne and Dana to the Pet Butler family,” said James Young, President of Pet Butler. “Their passion for business, community, and pets makes them an exceptional fit for the Broomfield market.”

Looking ahead, the couple aims to grow the brand’s presence while fostering a community centered on connection, care, and the important role pets play in people’s lives.

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a national franchise providing pet waste removal, pet care, and pet shuttle services to residential and commercial customers. With more than 100 territories across the United States, Pet Butler offers entrepreneurs a proven, scalable business model backed by operational support and recurring revenue opportunities.

To learn more, visit www.petbutlerfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Banike

jbanike@petbutler.com

815-230-1314

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29b97a1b-0a85-4f79-8372-ed1a0f8acf24