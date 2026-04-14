Navy Fleet Band to perform for National Parks Navy Week

San Diego, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navy Band Southwest will give free public performances in Utah and Colorado to support select national park locations as a part of “National Parks Navy Week,” as well as an additional performance in Arizona. Audiences can hear Navy Band Southwest:

April 20 at 6:00 p.m., Navy Week National Parks Proclamation Ceremony, O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, Zion National Park, 144 Lion Blvd, Springdale, Utah

April 21 at 6:00 p.m., Springdale Gazebo Park, 126 Lion Blvd, Springdale, Utah

April 23 at 6:00 p.m., Montezuma Park, W Montezuma Ave, Cortez, Colorado

April 25 at 11:00 a.m., Pima Air and Space Museum, 6000 E Valencia Road, Tucson, Arizona

For more information about National Parks Navy Week, visit https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/National-Parks-2026/

For more about Navy Band Southwest, visit: https://cnrsw.cnic.navy.mil/About/Navy-Band/

Under the direction of Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Shea, Navy Band Southwest is located on Naval Base San Diego. Navy Band Southwest is one of 11 official Navy Band around the world and is one of the Navy’s oldest continuing musical organizations. Now with over 100 years of support to the San Diego community, the band serves as the musical ambassador for the Commander, Navy Region Southwest.

With 11 Navy Bands around the world, Navy Music plays a vital role in supporting the Navy’s maritime superiority by fostering public trust between the American people and their Navy, elevating esprit de corps, promoting service opportunities and strategically enhancing the Navy’s partnerships at home and abroad with direct community engagement.

Attachment