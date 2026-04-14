AVITA Medical Announces Positive Interim Results from Cohealyx® Study Demonstrating Accelerated Time to Skin Grafting

Mean time to graft reduced to 13.6 days vs. 33.2 days real-world benchmark (~20 day reduction)



Median time to graft of 11 days, with grafting as early as 5 days



Study ongoing with full dataset expected in 2026



Management to host Key Opinion Leader webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 16 during the American Burn Association Annual Meeting



VALENCIA, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical®, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced positive interim results from its Cohealyx-I multi-center study demonstrating a reduction of nearly 20 days in mean time to skin grafting (13.6 days vs 33.2 days benchmark) for patients with full-thickness wounds. The results demonstrated statistical superiority (p<0.001) versus a literature-derived benchmark, based on the lower bound of the 95% confidence interval (28 days). The benchmark was derived from a meta-analysis of published data on leading dermal matrices, representing approximately 900 patients.

The interim analysis of 40 patients showed a median time to grafting of 11 days. Grafting was achieved as early as 5 days, with 25% grafted within 7 days, and 72% grafted within 14 days. Investigators reported 90% satisfaction at the time of grafting, including among predominantly first-time users, supporting consistent performance and potential for broader adoption in clinical practice.

“Preparing the wound bed efficiently remains one of the key challenges in managing full-thickness wounds,” said Derek Bell, MD, Professor of Plastic Surgery and Kessler Burn Director, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester. “These interim results show that Cohealyx supports vascularization and enables earlier grafting, which is central to improving patient outcomes. Importantly, these results were achieved across a myriad of diverse and complex wounds.”

“This data strengthens our belief that Cohealyx can set a new benchmark in wound bed preparation,” said Cary Vance, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “The meaningful reduction in time to grafting and high investigator satisfaction highlight its potential as a differentiated solution with the ability to drive broader adoption as we work to improve each stage of the wound healing pathway.”

The data will be presented by Dr. Bell and Jonathan E. Schoen, MD, MPH, FACS, FABA, Medical Director, UMCNO Verified Burn Center, and Associate Professor of Clinical Surgery, Section of Burns/Trauma/Critical Care Surgery, LSUHSC School of Medicine at New Orleans, during an AVITA Medical symposium on Wednesday April 15.

Virtual Analyst and Investor Event

AVITA Medical will host a KOL webinar featuring Dr. Bell and Lourdes Castañón, MD, FACS, University of Arizona, to review the data and case studies on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (Friday, April 17, 2026, at 6.30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time).

Direct webcast link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vwo6fg3m.

To participate by phone, please register in advance to receive dial-in details and a personal PIN:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI762be1b80b6546b3ad117327e3bcdb68.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event under the Events & Presentations section of the AVITA Medical website at: https://ir.avitamedical.com/.

About Cohealyx

Cohealyx is a collagen-based dermal matrix designed to support vascularization and optimize the wound bed for closure. It is intended for use in staged surgical procedures for acute full-thickness wounds and integrates with AVITA Medical’s broader portfolio, including RECELL®, to support efficient progression through the healing pathway.

About Cohealyx-I

Cohealyx-I is a prospective, single-arm, post-market, multi-center study evaluating the safety and performance of Cohealyx in patients with full-thickness wounds following surgical excision. The primary endpoint is time to autografting, assessed against a literature-derived performance benchmark.

Patients underwent a staged surgical approach, with Cohealyx applied to the wound bed following excision and autografting performed once adequate vascularization was achieved. Secondary endpoints include graft take, wound healing, and safety outcomes.

Patients are followed for approximately six months post-grafting to assess durability of outcomes and monitor adverse events.

For more information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06787690).

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® have received the CE mark in Europe; and RECELL is TGA-registered in Australia, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

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This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of words such as “could,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “valued,” “will,” “would,” and similar words or expressions, and the use of future dates. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation: industry market conditions; failure to obtain and/or maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; supply chain disruptions that could affect our ability to manufacture our products; market reaction to growth or product initiatives; market penetration of our products; changes in the legal or regulatory environments; and other business effects, including the effects of industry, as well as other economic or political conditions outside of the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements, except as required by law. For additional information and other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other publicly available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

©2026 AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical®, the AVITA Medical logo, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On SkinTM Cells are trademarks of AVITA Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.