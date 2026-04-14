Rocket Doctor Strengthens Maryland Footprint with ~2 Million Additional Members Through a First In-Network Agreement with State Entity of a Major National Insurer

Approximately 2 million additional members in Maryland can now access care under the State entity of a major National insurer, extending Rocket Doctor’s total in-network reach to approximately 21 million members nationwide.





Eligible members gain access to Rocket Doctor’s network of board-certified physicians, delivering primary care, chronic disease management, preventive services, and coordinated follow-up through its digital health platform and marketplace.





The agreement builds on Rocket Doctor’s prior announcements in Maryland, launching operations in the state and establishing in-network Medicaid and Medicare coverage.

Vancouver, BC, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that doctors using its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., are now in-network with the Maryland state entity of a major national health insurer, further expanding access to an additional ~2 million members across the state.

This latest agreement builds on Rocket Doctor’s recent expansion in Maryland , where physicians using the Company’s platform have begun delivering care to patients across the state, as well as prior announcements establishing in-network coverage with Medicaid and Medicare. It also builds on existing contracts the Company has announced with many of the nation’s largest national insurers.

Under the agreement, eligible members across commercial plans, medicaid managed care and medicare advantage will gain in-network access to Rocket Doctor’s network of board-certified physicians for a wide range of services, including primary care, chronic disease management, preventive care, and virtual urgent care, subject to plan eligibility and credentialing. The term of the Agreement is on a recurring 12 month basis commencing February 19, 2026, with a 90 day mutual termination clause.

“This new payer partnership in Maryland represents another important milestone in our U.S. growth strategy,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “This is a State-wide insurer with a plan that issues contracts nationally, and builds on our recent launch announcing State Medicaid and Medicare coverage. This new agreement allows us to reach millions more patients with convenient, high-quality care across Medicaid, Medicare and commercial populations, demonstrating that we can win contracts with major insurers coast to coast in some of the largest and most competitive markets like NY and California, as well as mid-sized States more representative of the rest of the Country.”

By adding a major commercial payer across both FFS and commercial lines of business to its growing mix of public and private coverage in the state, the Company is strengthening its ability to deliver coordinated, accessible care across a broader patient population. This latest agreement increases Rocket Doctor’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic region and reflects the Company’s broader strategy of embedding its physician-led platform within leading payer networks. As the Company continues to scale in Maryland, it remains focused on expanding access across both public and commercial populations while supporting timely, patient-centered care delivery.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.