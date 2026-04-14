Er-Kim Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with LEO Pharma A/S to Commercialize LOQTORZI® (toripalimab) for Nasopharyngeal and Oesophageal Cancers

ISTANBUL and BALLERUP, Denmark, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Er-Kim, an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies in the EMEA region, today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with LEO Pharma A/S to commercialize LOQTORZI® (toripalimab) in select regions in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Under the terms of the agreement, Er-Kim will serve as the exclusive commercial partner for LOQTORZI® in the following markets: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

This PD-1 inhibitor is an intravenous immunotherapy that harnesses the body’s immune system to identify and attack cancer cells. In the European Union, the treatment is indicated for two distinct, hard-to-treat malignancies:

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC): A rare and aggressive cancer of the head and neck. The therapy is used in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine for adults with recurrent (non-resectable) or metastatic NPC as a first-line option, or as a monotherapy for those who have previously undergone chemotherapy.

Oesophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (OSCC): For patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic OSCC that cannot be removed by surgery. In these cases, it is used in combination with cisplatin and paclitaxel.

Cem Zorlular, Chief Executive Officer of Er-Kim, said, “Advancements in immunotherapy are fundamentally changing the outlook for patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma and oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma, but innovation only matters when it reaches the people who need it. By leveraging our deep infrastructure and relationships in Central and Eastern Europe, we are pleased to partner with LEO Pharma to bridge this access gap and bring LOQTORZI® to oncology patients throughout the CEE region.”

“We are committed to advancing cancer care by making innovative treatments available to this vulnerable group of patients who face limited options. Er‑Kim’s regional knowledge makes them a strong partner to bring LOQTORZI® to new markets in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Jean Monin, Executive Vice President of the Critical Care Business Unit at LEO Pharma A/S. “Together, we can make a difference for the patients and healthcare professionals we serve.”

In 2025, LEO Pharma A/S was granted exclusive distribution and sales rights for LOQTORZI® in the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), as well as Switzerland and the United Kingdom, while TopAlliance Biosciences remains the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH).

About Er-Kim

Established in 1981, Er-Kim stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, setting new commercialization and patient access standards. Through strategic partnerships with over 40 global leaders, Er-Kim distributes more than 68 products to 50+ countries, revolutionizing patient care in international markets by solving complex distribution challenges. Er-Kim has a dedicated team of over 400 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 390M. For more information, please visit www.er-kim.com.

About LEO Pharma's Critical Care business unit



With over 80 years of expertise in heparin production, LEO Pharma’s Critical Care unit is a global player in thrombosis. Anchored by innohep® and other established products, we leverage a specialty hospital commercial platform to drive growth through expansion into cancer-associated thrombosis and broader critical care. In 2024, the Critical Care business unit contributed 18% of total revenue of LEO Pharma.

About LEO Pharma



LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. Together, we reach far beyond the skin. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

Media contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

Marketcom PR

Tel: (914) 815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com