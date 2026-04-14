Inspirational Sports Documentary “Pedro Cueto: Power of a Dream” on 10-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Racing to Become First Amputee Driver in F1 History Now Streaming on Amazon Fire TV

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland-area filmmaker Brendan D. Bowers has released his award-winning sports documentary, Pedro Cueto: Power of a Dream , now streaming globally on Amazon Fire TV , the Apple iPad, and anywhere the Free Movies+ app is available (via OTT Studio).The film tells the powerful true story of 10-year-old karting champion and cancer survivor Pedro Cueto Jr., who continues to compete—and win—at an elite level after being diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

After multiple surgeries, Pedro (IG: @PedroCueto52 ) has returned to the track with an extraordinary goal: to become the first amputee driver in Formula One history.



Pedro Cueto: Power of a Dream is about more than racing—it is about belief, resilience, and the courage to keep moving forward no matter the odds.



Filmed during the SuperKarts USA SuperNationals in Las Vegas—one of the largest karting events in the world—the documentary captures both Pedro’s performance on track (via Kart Chaser on YouTube ) and a deeper story of family, community, gratitude, and perseverance.



“Pedro inspired me to create this sports documentary,” Brendan D. Bowers of Dalton Media Films said. “The way he lives his life with gratitude, courage, speed, and a love for each moment is powerful. The goal of this film is to help amplify his message.”



Bowers developed the documentary as part of his mission to highlight inspiring, purpose-driven sports stories.



“Pedro Cueto: Power of a Dream” premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles during the Silicon Beach Film Festival.



The film won Best Documentary Short at the San Diego Movie Awards, and made its New York City premiere at the UNDER St. Marks Theatre in the East Village.

Streaming now on Amazon Fire TV, Apple iPad, or wherever the FreeMovies+ app is available.



WATCH NOW LINK: PEDRO CUETO: POWER OF A DREAM



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Brendan D. Bowers

Dalton Media Films



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Email: daltonmediafilms@gmail.com

IMDb: Pedro Cueto: Power of a Dream

About Brendan D. Bowers