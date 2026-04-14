Allyson J. Davis and Melissa Forman Launch Allez! Sports to Build the Future of Women's Sports Media

Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran sports media executives Allyson J. Davis and Melissa Forman are filling the massive void in the women’s sports media ecosystem by launching Allez! Sports, a global multi-format, multi-distribution premium content and integrated marketing media company. Two months in, the company’s momentum is undeniable.

The proof is already on screen. Allez! has quickly amassed a loyal following of 56k subscribers on YouTube, with return viewer rates skyrocketing by 102% during the month of March. Viewers are engaged and eager for more content. As Executive Producers on You See LA on FOX Sports, Allez! Sports has premiered additional series including Offiscript featuring UCLA NCAA Women’s Basketball Champions Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Charlisse Leger-Walker and Coach Cori Close, Run It Back with Olympic medalist Alysia Montaño, and Girl Dad, a series about daughters and fathers special bond through sports. Allez! also features a weekly what to watch show, The Weekly W in partnership with The Daily W, and an all-access weekly volleyball show, Side Out Society, with more shows, original films, and sports content creators including Can’t Retire from This, and Rugby talent Samantha Lovett slated to premiere in the coming months.

Tender, Allez!'s debut feature documentary about two elite PWHL goalies and Olympic gold medalists, has surpassed 400k total views, earned selection at the International Women's Sports Film Festival in May, and sparked active conversations about expanded content. The audience response has been immediate:

"I wish every PWHL team had a documentary of this caliber."

"I subscribed as soon as I finished watching."

“I loved this doc! Well done. I hope to see more PWHL-adjascent docs from your team.”

Co-Founder Melissa Forman stated, "These shows are just the beginning. They reflect how we think about storytelling across formats because audiences want more. These athletes are complex, relatable, and endlessly compelling. Our job is to open that world up and let people fully connect to who they are."

The company operates on three pillars: Audience Growth, Quality IP, and New Business Systems, headlined by a powerful story-first mentality and strategic integrated marketing.

Allez! Sports is actively building bespoke brand collaborations, cultivating key strategic partnerships for scale, and working with emerging teams and leagues to grow the game from the ground up. The company utilizes YouTube, creator economy, and state-of-the-art technology - A new kind of media home where sports, culture, community, and commerce converge.

Says Co-Founder Allyson Davis, "As women's sports continues to explode, we are applying our experience and expertise scaling sports and entertainment media companies and producing award-winning content for FOX Sports, Universal Sports, Red Bull, and more to consistently tell stories about amateur and pro athletes from every sport around the world. This storytelling is the necessary fuel that drives growth and engagement for leagues, teams, athletes, brands, and fans."

About Allez! Sports

Allez! Sports is a global women's sports media company building the next era of premium storytelling at the intersection of sport and culture. Founded by award-winning media executives Melissa Forman and Allyson J. Davis, the company draws on decades of experience across MTV Sports, FOX Sports, Universal Sports Network, Red Bull, and more. Built on the backbone of YouTube and the creator economy, Allez! produces, distributes, and markets original series, documentaries, live events, and weekly programming across every format and platform. Through bespoke brand collaborations and strategic partnerships with leagues, teams, and industry leaders, Allez! is committed to growing the women's sports ecosystem from the inside out.