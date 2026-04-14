R1 Announces Revenue Performance Solutions Powered by Phare OS to Help Providers Navigate Growing Complexity and Margin Pressure

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the “Company”), the leader in healthcare revenue management, today announced the launch of new solutions for AR Recovery and Denials Management in its continual evolution of the agentic revenue cycle. The launch combines the system-wide visibility and intelligence of Phare OS with a flexible customer engagement model, positioning R1 to help healthcare providers deliver positive outcomes while tackling some of the most vexing revenue cycle challenges.

Launched in October 2025 and now live with select R1 customers, Phare OS is healthcare’s first revenue operating system, unifying intelligence, continuous learning and connectivity across the entire revenue cycle in a single platform. Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, has partnered with R1 for over two years and is now bringing Phare OS innovations into its revenue cycle operations. “R1 has been a key partner, helping us build and maintain financial and operational health so we can focus on our Mission of caring for patients in greatest need,” said Eric Wexler, CEO of Providence. “Phare OS, combined with R1’s delivery model and commitment to collaboration, plays an important role in supporting care delivery across our seven states and 51 hospitals.”

“The continued expansion of our AI investments, the rollout of new solutions and strong customer adoption are proving what’s possible when revenue runs on an integrated operating system,” said Joe Flanagan, CEO of R1. “We have fundamentally shifted healthcare revenue management to a technology‑first model. In 2026, we’re focused on scaling deployment of Phare OS and revenue performance solutions across our customer base.”

Expansion of Agentic Solutions for AR Recovery and Denials Management, Powered by Phare OS

Today, R1 unveiled new Revenue Performance Solutions powered by Phare OS and designed to address specific, critical healthcare revenue challenges:

R1 AR Recovery combines powerful technology with AI-assisted experts to reduce accounts receivable (AR), leading to ~$1B in annual recovery for customers with an incremental five-day reduction in AR cycle time.

R1 Denial Management’s AI-assisted workflows accelerate appeals, reduce denials and increase recoveries, resulting in 15% more cash collected on average and helping clients recover revenue in as little as 30 days.





The launch of these new solutions for AR Recovery and Denials Management follow earlier launches of Prior Authorization, a comprehensive solution designed to automate and streamline prior authorization at scale and Insurance Discovery, a best-in-class, agentic solution to identify more insurance coverage and capture greater revenue.

Driving this momentum is an ongoing 70% expansion in AI engineering headcount dedicated to Phare OS, supported by a team of forward-deployed engineers who work directly with customers to identify opportunities to further streamline operations and increase revenue capture.

“With these developments, our customers benefit from the system-wide learning, intelligence and connectivity gained through Phare OS, while preserving the flexibility to adopt individual solutions to their immediate needs,” said Lee Kupferman, Co-CEO of R37, R1’s AI Lab.

R1 Technology Delivers Customer Impact

In live deployments, 95% of DRG-V recommendations generated by Phare OS are validated by coders. The platform is identifying an average of over $250 in expected incremental revenue per discharge, while autonomously resolving billing-related touches within a human-in-the-loop model. Across select use cases, more than 40% of denials are now fully resolved autonomously, contributing to a reduction of more than five days in cycle time.

Leaders from Singing River Health System are sharing an update at the 16th Annual Becker’s Healthcare Meeting in Chicago this week. “We are excited to be live on Phare OS,” said Laurin St. Pé, CEO of Singing River. “From day one, R1’s team has worked side by side with ours, to make sure our people have the tools they need to do their best work. Today, 100% of our cases are now audited pre-bill, with coding and DRG experts continuing to strengthen performance on the back end.”

To learn more about the revenue performance solutions now available through Phare OS, read more here: https://www.r1rcm.com/articles/revenue-performance-solutions-transform-reimbursement/.

About R1

R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, helping providers achieve new levels of performance through smart orchestration. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created the first Healthcare Revenue Operating System: a modular, intelligent platform that integrates automation, AI, and human expertise to strengthen the entire revenue cycle. With more than 20 years of experience, R1 partners with 1,000 providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and handles over 270 million payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contacts

R1

Will Reilly

VP, Marketing

media@r1rcm.com

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Eliza Rothstein / Madeline Jones

R1RCM-JF@joelefrank.com