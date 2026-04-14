Igniting volunteerism to reconnect communities

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During National Volunteer Week (NVW), April 19-25, 2026, Canada celebrates its millions of volunteers, honouring all the ways they ignite positive change, from coast to coast to coast. This year’s theme, Ignite Volunteerism, aims to inspire Canadians to reconnect with their communities through volunteering, civic action, and mutual support. It represents a nation-building opportunity that will strengthen civic infrastructure, foster belonging, and demonstrate Canada’s leadership at home and abroad.

The annual Volunteer Canada-led celebration is part of a year-long campaign to champion volunteering during the United Nations International Year of Volunteers 2026 (IVY 2026). This once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate the power of civic participation and renew Canada’s culture of volunteering is anchored in the lived experiences and aspirations of communities across the country.

Once a steady tradition, formal volunteering has declined dramatically in recent years. Only 32 per cent of Canadians now report volunteering through organizations, down from 41 per cent in 2018, a loss of approximately 500 million hours and $5.2 billion in economic value.

The drop in formal participation comes at a time when the social purpose sector is being called on to meet increasingly complex social, cultural, and environmental challenges, often with limited capacity and funding, and a precarious workforce. Many of the institutions that once served as key civic touchpoints such as community hubs, service clubs, and small local charities have closed or scaled down. Without attention and investment, these pressures threaten to widen service gaps, deepen social inequities, and erode community resilience.

Amidst these challenges, Canadians continue to show up for one another. Mutual aid, intergenerational support, grassroots organizing, and hyper-local initiatives reveal a spirit of civic care that is relational, peer-driven, and grounded in lived experience. To sustain this momentum, communities need renewed investment in the infrastructure and inspiration that make multiple forms of volunteering accessible, inclusive, and visible.

Stoking this renewal, Ignite Volunteerism represents an important implementation milestone for the National Volunteer Action Strategy (NVAS), a cross-sector effort to reenvision how Canada supports and sustains volunteering. Launching in 2026, the NVAS identifies shifts needed to make volunteering more inclusive, flexible, and future-ready, and will offer a practical roadmap for long-term renewal. Building directly on the findings from hundreds of consultations across the country, the NVAS and Ignite Volunteerism campaign are working to deliver what Canadians want: a renewed, inclusive vision of volunteering, stronger infrastructure to support it, and opportunities to reconnect and belong.

“Ignite Volunteerism calls on Canadians to reconnect with their communities through acts of service, civic action, and mutual support — creating a stronger, more resilient, and inclusive Canada,” says Dr. Megan Conway, Volunteer Canada President and CEO. “During National Volunteer Week, we’re celebrating Canada’s volunteers and inspiring a new generation of participation, re-igniting the culture of volunteerism in Canada.”

To highlight the connective power of volunteering, amplify diverse voices and forms of participation, and invite Canadians to contribute meaningfully to the global momentum of IVY 2026, Volunteer Canada is hosting a cross-Canada celebration. The April 23rd online event led by Volunteer Canada’s President and CEO Megan Conway features a keynote address by Senator Farah Mohamed who recently remarked that "A strong nation requires a strong base of volunteerism and a civic society that is understood and valued."

Senator Mohamed will share her insights on volunteering in Canada and beyond and will be joined by two 2024 Canada Volunteer Award recipients, Udlu Hanson and Priscilla Ojomu, who will share their stories of volunteering and advocating for social justice, inclusion, and their communities’ most pressing needs. The engaging conversation will be followed by a Q&A with participants.

“National Volunteer Week is both a celebration of collective generosity and a call to reconnect,” says Volunteer Canada Board Chair Gina Jordan. “As we mark the International Year of Volunteers, we’re not only honouring the millions who contribute their time — we’re strengthening the systems that support them. This year is about revitalizing volunteer infrastructure, expanding accessibility, and renewing the narrative of volunteering in Canada.”

During National Volunteer Week 2026, Volunteer Centres, volunteer-supported organizations, and businesses across the country will celebrate the many ways Canadians Ignite Volunteerism in their communities. Everyone is invited to participate in the April 23rd event, join the “Find Your Thing” challenge, and share their story of volunteering at ivy26.ca.

Volunteer Canada

Volunteer Canada provides national leadership and expertise on volunteerism to increase the participation, quality, and diversity of volunteer experiences. Since 1977 Volunteer Canada has collaborated closely with volunteer centres, businesses, non-profit organizations, government, and educational institutions to promote and broaden volunteering. Our programs, research, training, tools, resources, and national initiatives provide leadership on issues and trends in Canada’s volunteer landscape.

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For more information:

Leslie Booth

Xposure PR

leslie@xposurepr.com

416.427.1588