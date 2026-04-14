GraniteShares Expands YieldBOOST(TM) Lineup with Three New ETFs

New York, NY, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, an ETF issuer specializing in high-conviction ETFs, announced the launch of three new additions to its existing YieldBOOSTTM lineup:

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM MU ETF (MUYY),

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM TSM ETF (TMYY), and

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM CRWV ETF (CWY).

The GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM MU ETF (MUYY) is designed to generate income through options1 strategies linked to the 2x Long MU Daily ETF. To achieve this, MUYY sells put options2 on leveraged ETFs tied to Micron Technology.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM TSM ETF (TMYY) similarly seeks to generate income from options1 strategies linked to the 2x Long TSM Daily ETF. TMYY does so by selling put options2 on leveraged ETFs tied to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM CRWV ETF (CWY) seeks to generate income through options1 strategies linked to the 2x Long CRWV Daily ETF. CWY seeks to do this by selling put options2 on leveraged ETFs tied to CoreWeave.

Key Details:



"We are excited to launch three additional ETFs in our YieldBOOSTTM income suite, which has grown to more than $428.2 million in AUM as of April 10, 2026," said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "the YieldBOOSTTM MUYY, TMYY, and CWY ETFs seek to generate income by selling put options on their respective underlying leveraged ETFs."

Micron, TSMC, and CoreWeave are companies that many investors closely follow given their links to semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and data center demand. GraniteShares believes these new YieldBOOSTTM ETFs may appeal to investors seeking an options-based income strategy linked to some of the most actively traded themes in the market.

For more information, please visit https://graniteshares.com/

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K., German, French and Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative investment solutions for high-conviction investors.

Founded in 2016, GraniteShares is an ETF provider focused on delivering alternative investment solutions. Its U.S. ETF offerings include a broad-based commodity index fund, physically backed gold and platinum funds, a high-income pass-through securities index fund and a growing lineup of YieldBOOSTTM ETFs.

GraniteShares also offers a suite of leveraged single-stock ETFs, including those targeting NVIDIA, Coinbase, Tesla, Micron, TSMC and CoreWeave. The company had over $10.045 billion in assets under management as of April 10, 2026.

For more information, visit https://graniteshares.com/.

Source: GraniteShares

1 An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.

2 A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price (the strike price) by or on a specific date (the expiration date).

RISK FACTORS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The fund is newly launched and has risks associated with its limited operating history.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus 1 and prospectus 2 or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying MU, TSM and CRWV ETF

The Fund's strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying MU, TSM and CRWV ETF's share increases in values

The Fund's strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying MU, TSM and CRWV ETF's share decline, which may not be offset but the income received by the Fund,

The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying MU, TSM and CRWV ETF,

Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by Underlying MU, TSM and CRWV ETF.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, A Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

THE FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares ETFs, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

William Rhind, CEO

GraniteShares Inc

+1 646 876 5049

william.rhind@graniteshares.com