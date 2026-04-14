Prenetics’ IM8 Health Partners with Vitamin Angels to Combat Global Malnutrition, Commits to Impacting 400,000 Mothers and Children in Year One

Partnership Extends IM8’s Mission Beyond Premium Nutrition to Address Malnutrition Among the World’s Most Vulnerable Populations

Long-Term Goal to Impact Millions of Lives Through Sustained Funding and Awareness

Vitamin Angels Reaches Over 74 Million Women and Children Annually Across 65+ Countries with a four-star Charity Navigator Rating

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), the parent company of IM8, the premium health and longevity brand co-founded with David Beckham, today announced a global partnership with Vitamin Angels, a leading global health nonprofit dedicated to improving nutrition outcomes for underserved pregnant women, infants, and young children worldwide.

Under the partnership, IM8 has committed to impacting 400,000 pregnant women, infants, and children under five in underserved communities during its first year. The Company’s long-term ambition is to scale this commitment to reach millions of lives in the years ahead, leveraging IM8’s growing global footprint and Vitamin Angels’ proven delivery infrastructure across more than 65 countries.

The partnership represents a natural extension of IM8’s founding mission. While IM8 was created to make clinical-grade nutrition accessible to health-conscious consumers worldwide, the Company recognizes that nearly three billion people globally cannot afford a healthy diet, and that malnutrition during pregnancy and early childhood remains one of the most significant barriers to human potential. By partnering with Vitamin Angels — an organization with a 31-year track record, a four-star Charity Navigator rating, and the infrastructure to reach over 74 million women and children annually — IM8 is extending its mission from premium nutrition to universal impact.

Vitamin Angels’ evidence-based nutrition solutions — including prenatal vitamins and minerals, vitamin A supplementation, and deworming treatments — have been proven to save children’s lives, improve birth outcomes, and reduce stunting. During its most recent three-year strategic cycle, Vitamin Angels reached 220 million women and children, resulting in an estimated 147,000 children’s lives saved and over 209,000 improved birth outcomes.

“At IM8, we believe that access to quality nutrition is a fundamental right, not a privilege. We’ve built a brand that delivers clinical-grade nutrition to consumers in 31 countries — but our responsibility doesn’t stop with our customers. Partnering with Vitamin Angels allows us to direct our expertise and resources toward the communities that need it most: mothers and children who don’t have access to even basic nutrition. Our commitment to impacting 400,000 lives in year one is just the beginning — our goal is to reach millions,” said Danny Yeung, Co-Founder and CEO of Prenetics and IM8 Health.

“We are proud to welcome IM8 Health as a Vitamin Angels partner. This partnership reflects a strong, shared commitment to making essential nutrition accessible to those who need it most,” said Ana Céspedes, CEO of Vitamin Angels. “In its first year alone, IM8’s support will help reach 400,000 women and children —an incredible step toward creating healthier futures. By embedding purpose into its core, IM8 is helping drive sustainable, lasting change in global health. We look forward to the impact we will achieve together.”

About Prenetics Global Limited

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company dedicated to advancing human health and longevity. The Company’s flagship consumer brand, IM8, co-founded with David Beckham and trusted by NBA superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka and F1 phenom Ollie Bearman, is redefining the premium daily nutrition category through science-backed formulations and global brand partnerships. Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, achieving an impressive milestone of surpassing $100 million in annualized recurring revenue within just 11 months of operations, and is now sold in more than 30 countries worldwide.

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. The organization strengthens, extends, and amplifies the impact of partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups — pregnant women, infants, and young children — who are underserved by existing systems. Vitamin Angels works with over 800 local organizations, including governments, across more than 65 countries to reach over 74 million women and children annually with evidence-based nutrition interventions. Both Charity Navigator and Candid give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com