OAKA Launches The Jefferson Derby, a Full-Grain Leather Barefoot Dress Shoe Built on a Custom Zero-Drop Mold

SAN FRANCISCO, California, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OAKA, a San Francisco-based footwear company specializing in barefoot dress shoes, is launching The Jefferson Derby, its first premium full-grain leather barefoot dress shoe. The shoe is built on OAKA’s proprietary O-1 mold, designed from scratch to deliver a zero-drop profile within a traditional derby silhouette.



The launch arrives as consumer interest in barefoot footwear continues to accelerate. Google Trends data shows that U.S. search interest in barefoot shoes has grown five times over the last five years. While that demand has produced a range of casual and athletic minimalist options, professionals seeking barefoot benefits in workplace-appropriate footwear have had limited choices. The Jefferson Derby is OAKA’s direct response to that gap, pairing a zero drop dress shoe construction with the look of a classic derby.



“I spent over a decade ripping the soles out of my own dress shoes because nothing on the market gave me barefoot function with a professional appearance,” said the Founder of OAKA.

“The Jefferson Derby is the shoe I always wanted to buy but couldn’t find. We built the O-1 mold from the ground up so that removing the heel didn’t mean sacrificing the silhouette. Now our customers can walk into any office or event wearing a shoe that looks traditional but lets their feet move the way they’re supposed to.”



A Proprietary Mold Purpose-Built for This Launch



The O-1 mold is central to The Jefferson Derby. Traditional dress shoe molds include an elevated heel that shifts body weight forward. OAKA developed the O-1 specifically to eliminate that heel while preserving the tapered, structured profile expected of a derby. The result is a comfortable dress shoe that sits flat to the ground without appearing unconventional.



Full-Grain Leather From LWG Gold-Rated Tanneries



OAKA sources leather for The Jefferson Derby exclusively from tanneries holding a Gold rating from the Leather Working Group, the highest environmental standard in the industry. This sourcing decision ties the shoe’s material quality directly to verified environmental accountability in the leather supply chain.



Addressing Foot Health Concerns Linked to Traditional Dress Shoes



Traditional dress shoes are associated with joint pain, poor posture, and toe compression. The Jefferson Derby’s zero-drop, wide toe dress shoe design is engineered to avoid exacerbating these issues by allowing the foot to rest in a natural position rather than being forced into an elevated, narrowed shape.



Supported by Published Research on Minimalist Footwear



Multiple peer-reviewed studies, including research published through ACSM and NCBI, have found that minimalist shoes can positively affect foot strength. The Jefferson Derby’s barefoot-inspired construction aligns with these findings, offering a workplace-appropriate option grounded in the same minimalist principles studied in that research.



Meeting Workplace Dress Codes Without Compromise



Earlier minimalist shoes, such as the Vibram FiveFingers, delivered barefoot benefits but were visually distinct from conventional footwear. The Jefferson Derby is designed to fit standard professional dress codes, making it practical for offices, client meetings, and formal settings where appearance matters.



Built on Existing Customer Demand



OAKA has already sold thousands of pairs of shoes. The Jefferson Derby extends the company’s existing lineup into premium leather, responding directly to demand from customers who wanted the same barefoot dress shoe design in a higher-end material.



The Jefferson Derby is available now at OAKAStudio.com.



About OAKA



OAKA is a San Francisco-based footwear company that designs barefoot-inspired dress shoes combining foot health, all-day comfort, and professional style. The company develops proprietary shoe molds and sources sustainable materials to create workplace-appropriate alternatives to traditional dress footwear. Learn more at https://OAKAStudio.com.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What distinguishes The Jefferson Derby from traditional professional dress shoes?



A: Unlike traditional dress shoes that often feature elevated heels and narrow toe boxes, The Jefferson Derby uses a proprietary O-1 mold to provide a zero-drop profile and a wide toe design. This construction allows the foot to remain in a natural position while maintaining a classic silhouette suitable for formal and office environments.



Q2: What materials and sustainability standards are used for this new footwear line?



A: The Jefferson Derby is constructed from premium full-grain leather sourced exclusively from tanneries holding a Gold rating from the Leather Working Group. This sourcing ensures that the materials meet the highest industry standards for environmental accountability in the leather supply chain.



Q3: Who is OAKA and how can customers access their products?



A: OAKA is a San Francisco-based footwear company that specializes in barefoot-inspired dress shoes designed to combine foot health with professional style. Customers can learn more and purchase The Jefferson Derby directly through the company’s website at OAKAStudio.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: OAKA

Address: 2002 3RD ST, SAN FRANCISCO, California 94107

Phone: 3366810175

Website: https://OAKAStudio.com



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