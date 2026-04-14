Charli AI Shatters the AI Compliance Barrier with the Governance Infrastructure Layer, Giving Financial Institutions Deterministic Control Over AI in Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charli AI today announced Version 6.5, introducing the Governance Control Plane, a real-time, model-agnostic enforcement architecture and supervisory control layer that enforces policy before any AI action is taken, across models and workflows.

As frontier models accelerate both capability and risk, the barrier to adoption in financial services is no longer access. It is control. Across capital markets, firms have spent the past two years testing copilots, assistants, and model-driven workflows, only to confront the same hard limit: AI that cannot be governed at the infrastructure layer cannot be trusted in regulated operations.

Version 6.5 is built to break that deadlock, giving institutions the infrastructure they need to operationalize control as regulators such as OSFI, the SEC, and FINRA raise expectations around AI governance, supervision, and model risk, including ahead of OSFI’s May 2027 Guideline E-23 effective date.

Governance is Not Advisory. It is Control

“The industry has reduced AI governance to policy, advisory, and ‘safety’ suggestions, pushing bias and liability into the model itself,” said Kevin Collins, Founder and CEO of Charli AI. “In financial markets, governance is not advisory. It is control. With Version 6.5, Charli gives institutions a deterministic control system for agentic AI operations, turning what has been an unbounded liability into governed, auditable infrastructure that can be deployed in production.”

Institutional Validation: Exposing the ‘Consensus’ Myth

While many institutions have attempted to mitigate risk by aggregating multiple LLMs, recent benchmarking with Tier-1 partners has exposed a dangerous “Consensus Paradox,” the failure mode in which aggregating multiple leading models amplifies bias and noise instead of improving signal integrity. While many institutions assumed that combining the world’s leading models would improve both quality and safety, those evaluations instead showed that early-stage bias and context contamination can degrade market signals. Charli was the first platform these institutions evaluated that addressed this failure mode through a deterministic control layer at the workflow level.

From AI Experimentation to Institutional Control

Charli’s Governance Control Plane is not a wrapper, dashboard, or after-the-fact monitoring layer. It is an industrial-grade operational control system that functions as a supervisory control layer above any model, delivering continuous, pre-execution policy enforcement rather than traditional post-hoc supervision. Institutions do not need to change AI model providers—the Control Plane governs them.

Rather than relying on untrusted model behavior to remain aligned, the platform enforces rules, policy boundaries, and execution controls at the workflow layer, where institutional decisions are actually made.

This allows financial institutions to move beyond pilot programs and internal experimentation by establishing:

Deterministic workflow governance so AI systems operate within predefined policies, permissions, and control logic

so AI systems operate within predefined policies, permissions, and control logic Forensic auditability (the ‘Black Box Recorder’ ) through an immutable record of the data, logic, steps, and outputs behind every result

) through an immutable record of the data, logic, steps, and outputs behind every result Secure and isolated data boundaries to constrain how sensitive information is accessed, used, and moved across systems and agents that reason and act

to constrain how sensitive information is accessed, used, and moved across systems and agents that reason and act Model-agnostic control across internal, enterprise models and external providers, including platforms such as OpenAI and Anthropic





The result is an infrastructure layer designed to make AI deployable in environments where accountability, defensibility, and operational discipline are non-negotiable.

From Semantic Search to Signal-Driven Analysis

Version 6.5 introduces the Signal Agent, a breakthrough signal-driven analysis engine that replaces “semantic similarity” with structured, signal-driven processing. This allows institutions to evaluate external data against specific regulatory signals—such as impact scoring or risk-class tiers—ensuring precision in event-driven financial workflows where word-matching alone fails. Institutions can manage, control, and customize their signal analysis to meet business requirements.

From Tribal Knowledge to Controlled Infrastructure

Operational partners deploying the Governance Control Plane report an immediate unlock in production velocity. By codifying institutional knowledge, prompt logic, and long-lived decision definitions into a governed control layer, firms can move AI into core, revenue-generating workflows without surrendering sensitive intellectual capital to fragmented chats, public inferencing engines, or brittle prompt chains masquerading as agents. The result is durable, model-agnostic infrastructure that preserves institutional knowledge, strengthens the intellectual moat, and future-proofs AI operations beyond any single model or model version.

The market is now splitting between firms that operationalize AI under enforceable control and firms that remain trapped in pilots, fragmented prompt chains, and post-hoc monitoring. As frontier models become more powerful and less stable as operating substrates, governance infrastructure is shifting from optional architecture to non-discretionary institutional stack. The winners will not be the firms with the most model access. They will be the firms that turn institutional logic, decision definitions, and workflow control into durable infrastructure.

“AI does not become transformative when it becomes more powerful,” added Collins. “It becomes transformative when it is governable, controllable, and defensible. Charli makes that transition possible today.”

About Charli AI

Charli AI provides AI governance and control infrastructure for regulated industries. The platform enables financial institutions and capital markets participants to deploy AI workflows that are policy‑enforced, cryptographically auditable, and regulatorily defensible. Headquartered in Vancouver with operations in New York, Charli AI brings together expertise in financial markets, risk management, and AI engineering to deliver production‑grade AI governance infrastructure.

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