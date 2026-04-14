Two Six Technologies Announces Senior Executive Promotions to Support Continued Expansion and Strategic Growth

ARLINGTON, Va. and HERNDON, Va., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers, announced the promotions of three senior executives to C-Suite positions in the roles of President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer. Young Bang, Amy Dalton, and Becky Fair are senior leaders with extensive experience across the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, and each has a deep understanding of both critical missions and the innovative technologies needed to address the complex challenges of the modern battlefield.

“I am excited to announce expanded roles for Young Bang, Amy Dalton, and Becky Fair within our executive leadership team,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “As Two Six continues to grow rapidly, these outstanding leaders will maintain our focus on rapid innovation, mission-ready products, and flawless execution for our customers. It’s their leadership that supports and enables the extraordinary work by our entire team on critical missions of national security.”

Young Bang, President As President, Bang leads the operating teams across Two Six’s Digital Advantage, Trusted Electronics & Effects, and Research capabilities. His focus is on excellent performance on all active contracts and programs, growing the pipeline and customer relationships across the DoD and IC, and developing innovative solutions for mission requirements. Bang previously served at Two Six as an Executive Vice President and Special Advisor. Prior to joining Two Six in 2025, Bang was most recently an Operating Executive at The Carlyle Group. Previously, he was appointed as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics & Technology), was a Partner & Senior Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, and served as a captain in the U.S. Army, after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy.





Amy Dalton, Chief Operating Officer



As COO, Dalton leads all teams across Two Six’s Corporate Enablement (CORE) functions, including contracts, enterprise IT, people & culture, enterprise risk management, and business development, and also leads the Corporate Strategic Initiatives group. She focuses on implementing the vision and strategy of the company, delivering with excellence for both internal and external customers, and making Two Six the best place to work. Dalton has been a member of Two Six’s executive leadership team since the company’s formation in 2021, most recently serving as the Chief Performance Officer. Prior to Two Six, she was the COO of IST Research, one of the predecessor companies of Two Six Technologies, and a Senior Director at Sierra Nevada Corporation. Dalton served in the U.S. Army as a Military Intelligence Officer for 10 years, which included active duty, Reserves, and National Guard.





Becky Fair, Chief Product Officer



As CPO, Fair leads Two Six’s Product organization. Her role includes overseeing product strategy and growth across Two Six’s portfolio of software and hardware products. She guides the development of innovative products that anticipate and then solve customers’ needs. Her focus is on empowering product teams to create, deliver, and grow products that are mission-ready, scalable, and interoperable for defense and intelligence community customers. Fair has been a member of the Two Six senior leadership team since 2022, when Two Six Technologies acquired Thresher Ventures, a software company she co-founded and led as CEO. Thresher’s products detect and predict media manipulation by foreign governments. Prior to founding Thresher, Fair served for 10 years in the U.S. Intelligence Community, founded a management consulting practice, and worked for the International Finance Corporation in Russia.





About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies provides innovative technology, products, and expertise to national security customers, solving complex challenges in cyber, information operations, electronic systems, secure communications, and zero trust. The company delivers operational impact through a portfolio of products, including IKE™, Pulse, SIGMA™, CipherSIM, and TrustedKeep™, and offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of aggregate single-award contract ceiling.

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, with approximately 900 professionals working in 38 states, Two Six supports the Department of Defense, Department of State, Intelligence Community, civilian agencies, and select commercial clients.

Media Contact

David Leach

Vice President of Corporate Development

david.leach@twosixtech.com

(646) 334-6111

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