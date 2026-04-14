Mission Critical Group Announces Strategic Investment in WattEV to Advance 800 VDC Power Infrastructure for AI Factories

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (“MCG”), an end-to-end power systems and solutions provider specializing in design, manufacturing, delivery, and services, today announced a strategic investment in WattEV. MCG will leverage WattEV’s field-proven power-conversion technology to redefine power delivery for AI factories through next-generation 800 VDC architecture.

MCG will lead the industrialization and deployment of a medium-voltage Solid-State Transformer (SST) platform. The SST technology is a critical component in the transition to the 800 VDC architecture. MCG will deliver fully engineered, high-capacity power systems built on this technology.

As AI workloads rapidly scale, traditional power architectures are reaching their limits, driving the need for more efficient, high-density power delivery.

"We are building the next evolution in modular power delivery," said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. "The investment in WattEV highlights our commitment to advancing solutions for ultra-high-density AI workloads, including generative AI and inference."

This new modular design enables flexible configuration, faster installation, easier expansion, and less complexity, supporting efficient deployment in large-scale environments.

“We are moving beyond incremental improvements to a fundamentally different power architecture,” said Michael Maiello, SVP of Innovation at Mission Critical Group. “By converting the ultra-high-power demands of AI directly from medium-voltage AC to 800 VDC, we unlock the full efficiency and performance benefits of 800 VDC distribution.”

“Our technology is already proven in high-power, real-world applications where efficiency and reliability are critical,” added Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO of WattEV. “Together with MCG, we’re bringing that performance into the data center to accelerate the adoption of 800 VDC architectures with confidence and speed.”

For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com.

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) is an end-to-end power systems and solutions provider that helps accelerate power delivery for critical applications. Using combined engineering, U.S. manufacturing, and lifecycle services, MCG designs and builds electrical gear and modular power systems. With a robust U.S. manufacturing footprint, MCG serves electrification and power needs with products like switchgear, modular systems, microgrids, generator enclosures, and e-houses. MCG works with data centers, utilities, industry, energy, healthcare, and other heavy power users to provide reliable and scalable solutions for growing energy needs. For more information, visit www.missioncriticalgroup.com.

About WattEV

WattEV Holdings Inc (WHI) started its mission focused on the electrification of goods transportation and expanded rapidly into development and use of advanced technology to reduce time-to power (TTP) and cost-to-power (CTP) of key electrical infrastructure. The vertically integrated company has distinguished itself by developing many on-grid and off-grid multi-megawatt charging stations on time and on budget, while serving heavy-duty goods transport with one of the country’s largest fleets of all-electric trucks. Relying on a diversified operation and supported by key strategic partnerships, WattEV has established itself as a leader in transportation electrification, logistics and technology development. For more information, visit www.wattev.com.



Media Contacts:

Laura Noland

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

Mission Critical Group

lnoland@missioncriticalgroup.com

407-341-2512

Michael Coates

media@wattev.com

408-399-9081