SEON to Present at Money20/20 Asia, Showcasing AI-Powered Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance Platform

SINGAPORE and AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance , today announced its presence at Money20/20 Asia from April 21-23 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. At Booth 1009, attendees can experience SEON's real-time data signal intelligence firsthand, including live fraud scoring demonstrations.

SEON's President of GTM, Matt DeLauro, will participate in Policy20, a policy roundtable, on April 21. The session brings together regulators and industry leaders, including executives from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Bank of Thailand, the Malta Financial Services Authority, Ireland's Department of Finance, Tenpay Global, Worldpay and Finastra. They will address how alternative data and real-time identity verification can reduce friction in cross-border payments without compromising compliance.



SEON’s CMO, Devlyn Coelho, will join a panel on April 23 titled “Data Driven Storytelling in the AI Era,” exploring how marketers can translate complex AI, fraud and AML capabilities into outcomes that matter to customers – from reduced losses to faster onboarding and better user experience.

On April 20, SEON will host "Payments & Pints" with OMISE, a private evening event for senior leaders in payments, fraud and risk.

To arrange a meeting with the SEON team at Money20/20 Asia, click here .

About SEON

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .