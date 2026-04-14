Pensa Systems Expands Its AI Platform Beyond the Shelf to Cover All of Retail

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensa Systems, the industry’s first scalable Vision AI solution for shelf planning and in-store execution, today announced the expansion of its AI platform to cover all of retail: every store format, product category, specialty retail channel, and into the retail supply chain.

Pensa AI now delivers intelligence across every aisle, product category, promotional displays and pricing, extending into back-room inventory environments, including supply-level case packs and delivery palettes as well as shelf top-stock and intermediate supply chain distribution points.

Pensa’s AI fits squarely into the industry’s movement toward next-generation “world model” AI that builds in how things work, for greater accuracy and fewer hallucinations. A leader in what the Gartner Group refers to as “neuro-symbolic” AI, Pensa’s approach brings fully autonomous (self operating) AI to the retail sector, already operating at full industry scale. Pensa AI understands rules and relationships such as how customers buy, how shelf inventory is planned and replenished, and how pricing and promotions impact sales. This optimizes recommendations and actions toward commercial goals.

The broad expansion in scope, combined with Pensa’s core advantages of fast AI capture, full three-dimensional spatial understanding of the store environment, and real-time action delivery, is what makes the platform extensible across all retail contexts without compromising the accuracy and speed that earned Pensa its reputation. Overall, Pensa AI automates up to 70% of what has been historically tedious, manual, shelf activities and one-at-a-time barcode scanning of items.

“Retail has always had its own rhythm from warehouse to shelf to consumer, with cause and effect for how promotions affect purchasing, and out-of-stocks ripple through revenue,” said Richard Schwartz, President and CEO of Pensa Systems. “We’ve spent years building AI that doesn’t just see the shelf but understands those rules deeply. That foundation is what makes it possible to extend the same platform to every product category, every store format, and into the supply chain. We have now opened it up to all retail applications, at scale.”

Says Andy Kirk, CEO of Crossmark AU - DKSH Smollan and Pensa partner, “When you close the visibility gap for a brand's products at the shelf, you start to see the enormous potential for what is possible everywhere else in the store and supply chain. Pensa has already proven invaluable in delivering the execution visibility our brand and retailer clients rely on. The move to extend this AI intelligence into the back room and supply chain is the natural extension for achieving end-to-end retail success, and we are excited by what this expanded platform will mean for our clients' ROI in AU.”

Pensa at Modex 2026: Pensa is demonstrating its expanded platform at the Modex 2026 supply chain conference alongside partner Datalogic, showcasing how Pensa’s Vision AI extends to warehouse and back-room environments on Datalogic handheld devices; bringing the same automated visual identification that transformed in-store execution to the full retail supply chain.

About Pensa

Pensa is a leading innovator for AI transformation at retail. It is the industry’s first scalable Vision AI solution to increase efficiency and maximize effectiveness across the retail supply chain. With its broad AI product portfolio for HQ planning and in-store execution, Pensa partners with CPG brands and retailers around the world. Pensa’s platform covers all retail store formats, product categories, and supply chain environments and continues to expand what retail AI can deliver. Visit pensasystems.com to learn more.