Sandra Cho of Pointwealth Capital Management Named to Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

POWELL, Wyo., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”) announces that Sandra Cho, Founder and CEO of Pointwealth Capital Management, a DBA of GSWM, has been named to the 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors1 list—an acknowledgment of her two decades of delivering thoughtful, client-focused financial guidance and long-term wealth strategies.

This honor highlights Sandra’s focus on helping clients navigate complexity with clarity and confidence. Her approach centers on multigenerational financial planning, asset management, and thoughtful risk and tax mitigation that have spanned four generations.

Sandra has been recognized by Forbes multiple times for her leadership and excellence in wealth management, including:

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 1 (2026)

Forbes Best-In-State Women Wealth Advisors 1 (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026)

Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors1 (2020, 2021)



“This recognition reflects the deep trust our clients place in us and the responsibility we carry to help them make thoughtful decisions over time. My focus has always been on understanding each client’s unique goals, providing guidance through every stage of life and circumstance, with the goal of providing financial confidence. Helping individuals and families make confident financial decisions is both a responsibility and a privilege,” said Sandra Co.

“For Sandra, recognition reflects a consistent focus on serving clients with integrity, insight, and a long-term perspective,” said John Nahas, Chief Executive Officer of Golden State Wealth Management. “Her ability to translate complex financial decisions into clear, actionable strategies continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the individuals and families she serves.”

The Forbes rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, including industry experience, best practices, compliance records, and assets under management. The recognition highlights advisors who demonstrate high standards of professionalism and a commitment to helping clients pursue their financial goals.

Sandra’s continued presence on Forbes’ distinguished lists reflects both the strength of her client relationships and her dedication to delivering personalized wealth management solutions designed to support financial confidence across generations.

About Pointwealth Capital Management

Located in Encino, CA, Sandra founded Pointwealth Capital Management with the vision of delivering personalized wealth management solutions rooted in fiduciary care, disciplined investment management, and holistic financial planning. Her practice focuses on helping clients navigate life’s transitions while building and preserving generational wealth. For more information about Sandra Cho and Pointwealth Capital Management, please visit www.pointwealthcm.com.

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was founded in 2013 and serves over $2 billion in assets under management2. GSWM’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network, while maintaining business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer3, Raymond James and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their clients. Learn more at www.teamgoldenstate.com.

Sandra Cho and John Nahas are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through GSWM an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GSWM and Pointwealth Capital Management are separate entities from LPL Financial. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

1 The Forbes ranking of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors and Top Wealth Advisors lists are developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted in-person, by telephone and virtually to evaluate best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

2 Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2026

3 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2025, based on total revenue.

Media Contact

Jennifer Nahas

Jennifer.Nahas@teamgoldenstate.com