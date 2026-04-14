Miata Reports 23.75 m at 5.73 g/t Gold at Jons Trend, Confirming High-Grade Continuity at Sela Creek in Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from its ongoing, 25,000 m diamond drilling program at its Sela Creek Gold Project (“Sela Creek” or the “Project”) in Suriname.

New drill results include 23.75 meters at 5.73 g/t gold, the highest-grade gold intercept drilled to date, from hole 26-DDH-008 in Jons Trend. This hole was drilled 250 m southeast of the discovery hole of 35.6m at 3.04 g/t gold (see News Release dated September 25th, 2025), providing evidence that high gold grades continue along a corridor composed of stacked gold-bearing zones (see Figure 1). The result significantly strengthens confidence in a continuous, mineralized corridor now defined over at least 750 metres long by 300 metres wide. Together with recent results at Big Berg, this intercept supports the presence of multiple mineralized centres within a continuous gold system at Sela Creek.

Highlights

26DDH-JT-008 intersected: 23.75 m at 5.73 g/t Au from 82 m , including: 3.18 m at 16.35 g/t from 89 m 1.65 m at 25.15 g/t from 94.75 m, and 3.94 m at 9.46 g/t from 98 m



An additional broad zone of mineralization intersected in hole 26DDH-JT-009 : 32.0 m at 1.29 g/t Au from 124 m , including: 9 m at 2.37 g/t from 138 m, and 4.21 m at 2.45 g/t from 150.29 m

: 26DDH-JT-008 was drilled in an area of sparse drilling 250 m SE of the main discovery zone, and is evidence of multiple high-grade zones of mineralization within Jons Trend

was drilled in an area of sparse drilling 250 m SE of the main discovery zone, and is evidence of multiple high-grade zones of mineralization within Jons Trend Drilling confirms a structurally controlled gold-bearing vein system along a wide NW-SE trending corridor that is 750 m long by 300 m wide

Results continue to support bulk-tonnage and high-grade potential at Jons Trend

Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth

Miata currently has two drill rigs actively turning on Sela Creek, enabling simultaneous expansion of Jons Trend and Big Berg and drilling of new targets such as Puma

“Jons Trend continues to deliver excellent results,” said Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals. “We are very excited to see the gold endowment here with this high-grade intercept, which is the best intercept from Jons Trend to date. This intercept was drilled approximately 250m from the main discovery zone, and the location of the Project’s second-best interval to date. The strong mineralization in hole JT-008 highlights the presence of higher-grade zones within a broader mineralized system, while drilling across the central trend confirms continuity along a well-defined structural corridor. Jons Trend continues demonstrating the characteristics of a large, well-endowed, structurally controlled gold system. Following up on the recent results from a new discovery at Big Berg, these results reinforce the value that the ongoing 2026 drill program continues to deliver at Miata’s Sela Creek Project. By continuing to expand and delineate known discovery zones while simultaneously testing new prospective targets, Sela Creek continues to demonstrate the characteristics of a district-scale system with significant untapped potential.”





Figure 1. Long section through Jons Trend showing stacked gold-bearing zones. The location of the long section is indicated in figure 2.

Jons Trend Drilling

Recent drilling at Jons Trend continues to define a coherent and expanding gold system characterized by broad zones of mineralization overprinted by higher-grade intervals.

Drilling continues to intersect significant gold mineralization, highlighted by the Company’s strongest intercept to date:

23.75 m at 5.73 g/t Au in hole 26DDH-JT-008 from 82 m



This interval occurs within a wider mineralized envelope and is interpreted to represent a high-grade shoot within the system. The presence of these higher-grade zones within broader mineralization significantly enhances the overall potential of Jons Trend.

Drilling across the central portion of Jons Trend (holes JT-007 to JT-010) has confirmed the continuity of mineralization along a 750 m northwest–southeast trending structural corridor, interpreted to be associated with extensive dilation across fold hinges and parallel shear zones. These holes intersected consistent mineralization within strongly altered and deformed host rocks, reinforcing the interpretation of a continuous orogenic gold system.

Through step-out drilling the lateral extent of Jons Trend now appears to be well-defined over 300 m and systematic drilling continues towards the southeast, where drilling has established a minimum strike length of 700 m, and now a new high-grade zone. Ongoing drilling in Jons Trend aims to identify additional mineralized zones, increase the known depth of mineralization and extend the strike length.

Strategic Context

The continued advancement at Jons Trend, together with the recent success at Big Berg, reinforces a broader thesis emerging at Sela Creek: the presence of multiple mineralized centres within a large, underexplored gold system.

Only a small portion of the broader mineralized corridor has been systematically drill tested to date, leaving substantial exploration upside across the Project.





Figure 2. Plan view of Jons Trend to Big Berg. Note section A-A’ is displayed in Figure 1.

One drill remains active on Big Berg and Jons Trend, while another drill rig is currently testing several zones in the Puma Area, where 2025 drilling has intersected 18 m at 2.70 g/t gold in 25DDH-SEL-025 and 5.3 m at 8.25 g/t gold in 25DDH-SEL-030.

Table 1. Drill results of holes 26DDH-JT-005 through 26DDH-JT-010. Note that true widths are estimates.

Hole Id From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) true width

(m) Au (g/t) Target 26DDH-JT-005 110.5 118.5 8 6.1 0.61 Jons Trend







including 111.55 112.25 0.7 0.5 2.91 and 142 143.5 1.5 1.4 1.50 26DDH-JT-006 no significant intercepts Jons Trend 26DDH-JT-007 12 23.79 11.79 10.2 0.75 Jons Trend



































including 15.47 18.73 3.26 2.8 1.56 and 68.5 71.5 3 1.3 1.08 and 112.1 117 4.9 3.5 0.79 including 114.34 117 2.66 1.9 1.03 and 129.5 131 1.5 0.8 0.79 and 132.98 135.81 2.83 1.4 0.60 and 159 162 3 1.5 0.53 and 168.5 170 1.5 0.8 0.51 and 186.2 190.5 4.3 2.8 0.93 26DDH-JT-008 16.5 18 1.5 1.0 0.58 Jons Trend































and 82 105.75 23.75 16.8 5.73 including 89 92.18 3.18 1.3 16.35 including 94.75 96.4 1.65 0.8 25.15 including 98 101.94 3.94 3.4 9.46 and 130 131.5 1.5 1.1 0.51 and 140.55 142 1.45 0.9 0.51 and 204 212 8 6.9 1.64 including 206 210 4 3.5 2.48 26DDH-JT-009 30 35 5 3.5 0.60 Jons Trend















































and 39 44 5 3.5 0.79 and 47 51 4 2.6 0.57 and 73 74.06 1.06 0.8 0.69 and 87 88.5 1.5 0.6 1.67 and 93 99 6 2.5 0.52 and 109.5 112 2.5 1.1 0.56 and 124 156 32 16.0 1.29 including 138 147 9 5.2 2.37 including 150.29 154.5 4.21 2.4 2.45 and 165 168.5 3.5 1.8 0.56 and 181 182 1 0.4 0.88 and 186.62 188 1.38 1.1 0.74 26DDH-JT-010 73.5 78 4.5 3.4 0.86 Jons Trend























and 87 88 1 0.8 0.90 and 114.43 116 1.57 0.8 0.51 and 121 121.94 0.94 0.6 3.25 and 193.5 207 13.5 10.3 0.71 including 205.5 207 1.5 1.1 2.83 and 214.5 217.07 2.57 2.0 1.30

Table 2. Collar information.

Collar Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (o) Inclination (o) Length (m) 26DDH-JT-005 754873 418350 127 340 -65 186.22 26DDH-JT-006 754927 418348 114 320 -60 167.19 26DDH-JT-007 755046 417999 107 335 -60 198.40 26DDH-JT-008 755014 418044 107 312 -55 266.30 26DDH-JT-009 755018 418083 107 310 -60 219.32 26DDH-JT-010 755062 418168 108 280 -55 270.00

All drill information is available through this link.

QAQC

Drill core samples are analyzed for gold at FILAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with coarse visible gold or returning an assay value over 10.0 grams per tonne (g/t), metallic screen analysis is conducted on the coarse reject material. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards, as well as blanks and ¼ core duplicates in the sample sequence for quality control and assurance.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

For Further Information, please contact:

Nikki McEachnie

Director of Investor Relations

nikki@miatametals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates”, “anticipated”, “expected”, “intends”, “will” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results will occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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