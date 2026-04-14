Maestra.io Hits 2x Q1 2026 ARR as E-Commerce Demand Grows for All-in-One Marketing with Forward-Deployed Execution

Boston, MA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maestra, the all-in-one personalization platform for DTC brands, closed Q1 2026 with a record $833K in new ARR — more than 2x its sales plan. Total ARR is approaching $5M, on track with the company's Q2'25 forecast, with US ARR growing +116% year over year. For the first time, inbound and warm pipeline drove more than half of new sales, reflecting growing demand for the new business model: all-in-one personalization platform and forward deployed marketer.

Thirteen brands moved to Maestra in Q1 — including the company's first NYSE-listed enterprise client, as well as Lectric eBikes (America's best-selling electric bicycle brand) and Copenhagen Imports (multi-location contemporary furniture retailer). New clients migrated from platforms like Klaviyo, Braze, Mandrill, and Mailchimp, consolidating omnichannel messaging, on-site personalization, tailored promotions, and loyalty into one platform and gaining a forward-deployed marketer for hands-on execution.

"From $10M brands to $500M brands, the challenge is the same: fragmented tools and not enough bandwidth to run them. As AI reshapes every channel, having a single source of truth becomes non-negotiable. That's what's driving demand for Maestra — one platform where customer data, messaging, and personalization live together and a dedicated marketer to execute on it.” – Maryna Hradovich, COO and Co-founder at Maestra

Customer results: Q1 brought a wave of published success stories from brands on the platform:

Selkirk Sport grew email revenue 55% and SMS revenue 149% YoY after migrating from Bloomreach, rebuilding its entire retention program on Maestra in weeks.

Magnum Bikes doubled online orders with product-specific flows, geo-targeted store campaigns, and omnichannel promotions. "Maestra lets our lean team run sophisticated retention marketing without adding headcount." – Etan Efrati, E-Commerce Manager

I Love Linen unified communications and loyalty on one platform, saving dozens of hours monthly. "Your team feels like an extension of ours. The standout value has been the service and support." – Lauren Roe, Founder

Product milestones: Among the product updates shipped in Q1, Maestra introduced its AI agent for marketing automation, expanded its reporting dashboard, rolled out new personalization templates, and shipped SMS deliverability improvements.

Community and recognition: Maestra's industry visibility continued to grow. The company earned its first independent review from EmailVendorSelection.com (ranked #2 Klaviyo alternative), was shortlisted for the RTIH AI in Retail Awards (Omnichannel Innovation), and is increasingly cited in third-party rankings — including by competitors such as Omnisend, Wisepops, and OptiMonk. Eight team members attended Shoptalk Spring 2026, where Maestra held 70+ “Table Talks” meetings with e-commerce and retail decision-makers.

About Maestra

Maestra is an all-in-one ecommerce personalization platform for direct-to-consumer brands. Maestra drives uplift with site, product, and price personalization — layered on top of email and SMS campaigns — while consolidating the marketing stack with a real-time CDP. Maestra pairs its platform with forward-deployed marketers to help brands increase conversions by 15%+ and scale with confidence.

An AI-enabled omnichannel marketing platform, Maestra is trusted by Selkirk Sport, Sena, UAG, Bokksu, Jolyn, Deako, and Furniture Fair. The company offers an alternative to Klaviyo, Bloomreach, Attentive, Yotpo, ActiveCampaign, Braze, Nosto, Rebuy, and Dynamic Yield.

For more information, visit maestra.io