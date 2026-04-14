New Meal Ready Cuts from Smithfield® Deliver Bold Flavor in Minutes with No Prep Required

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield is redefining mealtime with the launch of Smithfield Meal Ready Cuts, a first-of-its-kind lineup of pre-cut, pre-marinated fresh pork designed to deliver bold, globally inspired meals in under 20 minutes. With no preparation, marinating or chopping required, the lineup brings restaurant-worthy flavor straight from package to pan.





Smithfield Meal Ready Cuts meets the demands of busy weeknights, making pork an easy, exciting solution for fast meals without sacrificing flavor. Featuring pre-marinated, ready-to-cook cuts, the lineup streamlines preparation, so home cooks can create flavorful and impressive dishes in minutes, with no cutting, no seasoning, no hassle. In other words, Smithfield is taking care of the hard part so home cooks can get straight to the “wow, this is good” part.





The new product line features three crave-worthy varieties: Korean BBQ Pork Loin Strips, Carne Asada Pork Loin Strips and Sweet & Smoky BBQ Pork Belly Bites, each crafted to deliver globally inspired flavor with minimal effort. Designed for quick stovetop cooking, air frying or tossing into tacos, rice bowls, salads and wraps, Smithfield Meal Ready Cuts make it easy to turn everyday meals into something worth savoring because a little less effort should still deliver a lot more flavor.





“Consumers want big flavor without all the work,” said Marianne Radley, managing director of marketing for Smithfield Foods. “With Smithfield Meal Ready Cuts, we’ve taken care of the hard part so all that’s left for you to do is cook, serve and enjoy. It’s premium taste without the premium prep.”

Made with premium, fresh pork, each variety offers up to 19 grams of protein per serving, for a convenient, high-protein option for everyday meals. Smithfield Meal Ready Cuts are now available nationwide at major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and Meijer.

For more information, recipes and meal inspiration, visit www.Smithfield.com or follow @smithfieldbrand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Smithfield

Smithfield® isn’t only a leading provider of high-quality pork products. We’re also a leading provider of the most important part of any meal: premium, high-quality meat. And we take our meat duties seriously. After all, the rest of the meal is just a side dish. Smithfield products were first introduced in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, by people who lived for the love of meat. Today, the Smithfield brand stands for craftsmanship, authenticity, and pure passion as we continue to give meat lovers across the country the deliciousness they crave: our classic bacon, slow-smoked holiday hams, hand-trimmed ribs, marinated fresh pork, smoked meats, and even more meaty magic. All Smithfield products not only meet our customers’ high flavor standards but also meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. All while being produced right here in the USA. To learn more about the Smithfield portfolio of products, please visit www.Smithfield.com and connect with us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Smithfield® is a brand of Smithfield Foods, Inc.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Media Contact

LaForce, smithfieldfoods@laforce.nyc

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