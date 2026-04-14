RenX Enterprises Reports Record Full-Year Results as Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill Ships from Germany

BRISTOL, Tenn., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX), an environmental processing company specializing in organic waste conversion and engineered soil products, announces the completion of its first full operating year following the June 2025 acquisition of Resource Group US Holdings. The Company reports fiscal year 2025 post-acquisition revenue of $8.2 million, representing a 17% beat against prior management guidance of $7.0 million. Pro forma full-year 2025 revenue, calculated as if the acquisition had closed on January 1, 2024, reached $15.2 million.

The fiscal year 2025 results demonstrate operational execution across both primary business segments. The Company's blended gross margin for the year reached 29.1%, an improvement over the 26.4% margin recorded in the prior trailing-twelve-month period for Resource Group operations. Fourth quarter 2025 segment performance reveals significant margin expansion in the compost and biomass processing division, which achieved a 57% gross margin on $1.1 million in revenue. The logistics segment, operated through wholly-owned subsidiary Zimmer Equipment Inc., generated $2.2 million in fourth quarter revenue with approximately 14% gross margins, exceeding analyst estimates despite seasonal workforce constraints.

Microtec UTM 1200 Confirmed Shipped with April 2026 Delivery

On March 26, 2026, RenX received written confirmation from MTDH Germany GmbH that the UTM 1200 Turbo Mill has been completed at the Microtec manufacturing facility and is being prepared for shipment to the Company's Myakka City, Florida facility. The system is expected to arrive on-site in April 2026, with installation and commissioning activities to follow.

The UTM 1200 represents the primary size-reduction component of a 12-step engineered milling circuit designed to process up to 10 tons per hour of woody biomass screened from compost operations. The system produces three specification-defined particle cuts through a closed-loop pneumatic recirculation process. Upon commissioning, the mill is expected to enable conversion of screened woody biomass into finished wood fiber substrates and engineered growing media, product categories that command higher per-unit margins in agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets.

"Our team has been executing across every aspect of the pre-installation program, from engineering and vendor contracting to site preparation, and we are well-positioned to move into active installation as the mill arrives on-site in April," said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises Corp. "We look forward to providing further updates as we advance through commissioning and into production."

The Company has completed comprehensive process flow and site engineering, executed a turnkey manufacturing and mechanical integration agreement with Met-L-Tec LLC, secured vendor commitments for the Allgaier TSM 2000 three-deck tumbler screener and Sesotec RAPID PRO SENSE metal rejection system, contracted for a reinforced concrete pad, and procured eight shipping containers for on-site office and operational support infrastructure. The initial milling phase is targeted for operation in the second half of 2026.

Strategic Customer Development Across Florida Markets

RenX has systematically expanded its contracted inbound volume base throughout the first quarter of 2026. On January 21, 2026, the Company began delivering compost to a new customer in the premium bagged soils and growing media market in South Florida, marking the Company's first commercial move into higher-value, consumer-facing end markets beyond bulk compost. On January 30, 2026, Resource Group US LLC entered a disposal services agreement with a regional commercial landscaping operator in Sarasota, establishing a ticket-based payment structure for inbound green waste, wood waste, and vegetative debris.

On March 3, 2026, RenX secured a purchase order for green waste removal services with a major multi-location landscaping services provider in the Tampa market. The initial five-trailer pickup was completed in early February, with a second order for three additional trailer loads already received. All collected material routes to the Myakka City facility as feedstock for compost and future milling operations.

"Every load of green waste we pick up not only generates hauling revenue, but also feeds our compost and soil products pipeline, creating a potential dual revenue stream from each engagement," said Villarreal. "As we prepare to deploy the Microtec system, growing our inbound feedstock base is critical to ensure we can fully utilize such technology at scale."

Multi-Year Contract Renewal with Major Waste Management Counterparty

Zimmer Equipment Inc. has renewed its service agreement with one of the largest waste management companies in North America. The renewed agreement runs through 2028 and covers organic waste transportation across the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, including service to transfer stations and material recovery facilities throughout the region. The contract incorporates rate adjustments, a fuel surcharge mechanism indexed to published energy pricing benchmarks, and annual consumer price index adjustments.

The counterparty generated more than $3 million in revenue for Zimmer Equipment during calendar year 2025, making it one of the largest single contributors to the subsidiary's revenue base. The renewal provides multi-year revenue visibility with built-in escalators aligned to market conditions over the full contract term.

Reinforced Capital Position and Tight Float Structure

In February 2026, RenX closed a $6.0 million private placement through the issuance of Senior Convertible Notes, providing operational runway as the Microtec milling system advances through installation, commissioning, and scaling phases. Equipment financing through two promissory notes with Commercial Credit Group further supported equipment build-out activities.

On March 26, 2026, the Company executed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, establishing approximately 2.5 million shares outstanding with an estimated float of roughly 2 million shares. The Company believes this structure positions the equity for improved price discovery as operational milestones are achieved.

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About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) is an environmental processing company specializing in organic waste conversion and the production of premium compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media. The Company operates an 80-plus acre permitted organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, and provides organic waste transportation services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment Inc. RenX serves agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets across Florida and the Southeast United States.

Important Disclosures

About The Vanderbilt Report: The Vanderbilt Report (AB Holdings LLC) is an independent financial communications platform providing analysis and market commentary on publicly traded companies, with a focus on small-cap and micro-cap equities. The Vanderbilt Report is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

Risk Warning: Investing in OTC and micro-cap equities involves significant risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. Companies discussed herein may face capital constraints, listing compliance requirements, or adverse business developments. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Data sourced from Transglobal Management Group, Inc. press releases dated March 31, 2026 and March 26, 2026; OTC Markets Group disclosures; SEC Form S-1 filed February 2026; and GlobeNewswire public releases. Shares outstanding as of March 2, 2026 per SEC filing. All figures accurate as of the date of publication: March 31, 2026.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.