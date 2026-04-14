High Rise Launches Elevated New THC Infusion Flavors: Orange and Raspberry

New Raspberry and Orange THC Infusions are here to elevate your day with fresh flavor and 10mg THC per serving

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Rise Beverage Co. is turning up the taste with two new flavors of High Rise THC Infusions: Raspberry and Orange. THC Infusions are crafted with real fruit and thoughtful ingredients so you can show up, stay present and enjoy life to the highest. Raspberry and Orange THC infusions, available with 10mg THC, in sophisticated 750mL bottles join the original Citrus flavor. THC Infusions are now available at retail in Florida, Tennessee, Illinois, South Carolina, North Carolina, and online for nationwide delivery.

Simple to mix, easy to love and made to elevate social moments, High Rise THC infusions are perfect for mixing into highbations or drinking on the rocks. Two new flavors are now joining the lineup alongside the original Citrus THC Infusion:

Meet Raspberry: Enjoy fresh raspberry notes with gentle natural sweetness. Made with real fruit and organic cane sugar, it ends in a smooth, creamy finish with a bright, playful feel.

Say Hello to Orange: Tastes like a juicy, fresh orange with a soft, creamy aftertaste. Made with real fruit and organic cane sugar, it offers natural sweetness and a well-rounded, sun-kissed character.

Enjoy delicious fruit flavor and a social buzz, with 10mg of uplifting THC per serving, plus 2.5mg CBG, which adds energy and flow, and 2.5mg CBD to smooth it all into perfect balance. Each bottle of High Rise THC-infused Spirit contains 17 servings, with 20 calories per serving.

“Our new raspberry and orange THC Infusions are made with real fruit, to elevate your real life moments with fresh flavors and a gentle THC uplift,” said Matt Skinner, founder of High Rise. “High Rise is made for the mixologists, the dreamers, the adventurers and everyone who wants to live life to the fullest.”

Whether you’re sober-curious or a seasoned THC enthusiast, mix things up with a zero-alcohol alternative that allows you to enjoy the fun and skip the hangover. Try new Raspberry and Orange High Rise THC Infusions flavors coming soon to a retailer near you, or learn more at highrisebev.com.

About High Rise

High Rise is rooted in the idea that you can live fully, celebrate freely, and experience the highs of life – without alcohol. Each award-winning THC and CBD-infused seltzer and new THC Infusion is deliciously crafted with real fruit, organic cane sugar, functional ingredients, and a whole lot of intention; in a range of flavors and doses that hit just right. Born on the Coast, High Rise is an easygoing beverage made for those who crave connection, fun and unforgettable experiences. To order online or find High Rise near you, visit highrisebev.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1be58b92-754c-4b36-9b8a-5fff42049c91