Airway Management Devices Market Projected to Hit USD 4.21 Billion by 2035 Amid Surge in Critical Care Demand - SNS

Austin, United States, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airway Management Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Airway Management Devices Market size is valued at USD 2.34 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 4.21 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of about 6.22% during 2026–2035. The market is expected to rise between 2026 and 2035 due to a variety of factors, including an increase in respiratory illnesses, an increase in surgeries and emergencies, an increase in demand for airway visualization equipment, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 2.34 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 4.21 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 6.22%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Airway Management Devices Market is expected to expand from roughly USD 0.85 Billion in 2025 to nearly USD 1.38 Billion in 2035 at a CAGR of 5.11%. Increased surgical operations, a high incidence of respiratory conditions, a substantial need for emergency care, and the usage of cutting-edge video laryngoscopes and single-use airway management devices are the primary factors driving the market's expansion.

Rising Surgical Procedures and Emergency Interventions to Propel Market Growth Globally

The market for airway management devices has grown significantly as a result of increased surgical volume, more patients receiving emergency care, and ICU patient admission. Airway management equipment such as endotracheal tubes, supraglottic airways, and video laryngoscopes are increasingly being used by hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and emergency medical service providers. These technologies help to guarantee that airway control is attained for successful outcomes. The success rate of the airway management procedure is also being increased by technical advancements in imaging techniques, disposability, and little airway intervention.

Major Airway Management Devices Companies SWOT Analysis Listed in the Report are

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Ambu A/S

Smiths Medical

ICU Medical

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Intersurgical Ltd

SunMed

Vyaire Medical

Olympus Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Flexicare Medical Limited

Mercury Medical

VBM Medizintec GmbH

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Salter Labs

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Endotracheal Tubes (ETT) held the largest market share of 34.05% in 2025 due to their critical role in airway management during surgeries, emergency care, and intensive care procedures. Laryngoscopes are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.24% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing adoption of advanced visualization technologies globally.

By Application

Anesthesia dominated with a 36.25% market share in 2025 due to its extensive use of airway management devices during surgical procedures across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Emergency Medicine is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.95% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing incidence of trauma cases and respiratory emergencies globally.

By End-User

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share of 62.25% in 2025 due to the high concentration of surgical procedures and critical care admissions globally. Home Care Settings are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases globally.

By Patient Type

Adult patients dominated with a 68.12% market share in 2025 due to high volumes of surgical procedures, trauma cases, and chronic respiratory conditions requiring airway management across hospitals, emergency departments, and intensive care units. Neonatal patients are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period driven by rising preterm births, increasing focus on neonatal intensive care globally.

By Technology Type

Conventional Devices held the largest market share of 48.23% in 2025 due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and widespread acceptance in routine airway management procedures across hospitals, emergency settings, and surgical centers. Video-Assisted / Advanced Devices are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period driven by increasing preference for enhanced visualization globally.

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Airway Management Devices Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Endotracheal Tubes (ETT)

Supraglottic Airway Devices (SGA)

Tracheostomy Tubes

Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes

Others

By Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

Critical Care / ICU

Neonatal & Pediatric Care

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Home Care Settings

Others

By Patient Type

Adult

Pediatric

Neonatal

Others

By Technology Type

Conventional Devices

Video-Assisted / Advanced Devices

Disposable Devices

Reusable Devices

Others

Regional Insights:

The North America Airway Management Devices Market is dominant, holding a 39.21% share in 2025 due to high volumes of surgeries, advanced emergency care facilities, and developed hospitals within the U.S. and Canada.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific Airway Management Devices Market, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.44% between 2026 and 2035. High healthcare spending, a high number of surgeries, and easier access to critical care in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are some of the factors behind this.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Medtronic expanded its airway and respiratory portfolio by enhancing its video laryngoscopy systems with improved imaging and ergonomic designs to support safer and faster intubation procedures in critical care and emergency environments.

, Medtronic expanded its airway and respiratory portfolio by enhancing its video laryngoscopy systems with improved imaging and ergonomic designs to support safer and faster intubation procedures in critical care and emergency environments. In August 2025, Teleflex advanced its airway management portfolio by introducing next-generation single-use airway devices designed to reduce cross-contamination risks and improve procedural efficiency in operating rooms and emergency departments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

UTILIZATION & PROCEDURE VOLUME METRICS – helps you understand market demand through analysis of patient population growth, procedure volumes across ICU, emergency, and anesthesia settings, and usage trends across healthcare facilities.

– helps you understand market demand through analysis of patient population growth, procedure volumes across ICU, emergency, and anesthesia settings, and usage trends across healthcare facilities. ADVANCED DEVICE ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify the shift toward innovative airway solutions by evaluating adoption of advanced devices over conventional methods and increasing use in outpatient and home care settings.

– helps you identify the shift toward innovative airway solutions by evaluating adoption of advanced devices over conventional methods and increasing use in outpatient and home care settings. CLINICAL EFFECTIVENESS & PATIENT OUTCOME BENCHMARKS – helps you assess performance through intubation success rates, reduction in complications, improved recovery outcomes, and shorter ICU stays.

– helps you assess performance through intubation success rates, reduction in complications, improved recovery outcomes, and shorter ICU stays. SAFETY & ADVERSE EVENT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate risk factors by tracking incidence of device-related complications, infection rates, and hospital readmissions linked to airway management.

– helps you evaluate risk factors by tracking incidence of device-related complications, infection rates, and hospital readmissions linked to airway management. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION & PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT INDEX – helps you uncover growth opportunities through adoption of video laryngoscopes, disposable devices, AI-assisted technologies, and increasing R&D investments.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities through adoption of video laryngoscopes, disposable devices, AI-assisted technologies, and increasing R&D investments. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & MARKET ACCESS LANDSCAPE – helps you understand approval timelines, compliance with global standards, reimbursement coverage, and the impact of regulatory updates and safety monitoring activities.

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Airway Management Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.34 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.22% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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