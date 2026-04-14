Bond Expands Its Routes to Market to Include Government Partnerships with the Addition of Four International Cities Endorsing Bond to Residents

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform, today announced that four new international cities are preparing to launch Bond for their residents, marking a significant expansion of the Company’s government-to-consumer (B2G2C) channel.

Collectively, Bond believes that these agreements can eventually be worth between $2,000,000 and $6,000,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), assuming between 10 and 30% adoption by residents.

The expansion reflects accelerating demand for scalable, technology-driven personal security solutions at a time when individuals are increasingly focused on personal safety.

B2G2C Channel Emerging as a Scalable Growth Driver

Bond believes B2G2C as a route to end-users reflects a significant strategic opportunity, offering meaningful revenue potential, as well as a highly scalable and capital-efficient route to market. Promotion by key city officials, paired with access to these cities’ owned communications channels, are projected to drive down the cost of customer acquisition.

To secure city endorsement, Bond underwent an independent, third-party security review. The comprehensive analysis of both the platform and market concluded that Bond qualifies as a “sole supplier,” effectively recognizing it as the only provider of AI-powered preventative personal security.

As municipalities look for innovative ways to enhance resident safety amid constrained budgets, Bond believes its platform offers a compelling solution that can be deployed quickly and expand over time.

“If we connect the dots, this important development furthers the Bond promise,” said Bond founder and CEO, Doron Kempel. “This development increases the rate and the efficiency with which Bond can access consumers; this is an international development that we intend to realize, replicate, scale and apply also in the US. Lastly, the recognition of Bond as a Sole Supplier by independent professionals is further evidence that Bond has no direct competition. 2025 was a year of foundation-setting and this is an important step towards harvesting and accelerating growth.”

A Universal Need Driving Multiple Paths for Growth

Bond believes that personal security is a universal human need, creating the opportunity for multiple parallel routes to market.

In addition to its expanding B2G2C channel, the Company continues to grow adoption across enterprise (B2B), enterprise-to-consumer (B2B2C), and direct-to-consumer (DTC) offerings.

This multi-channel strategy enables Bond to reach a broad and diverse customer base — from global corporations protecting employees, to municipalities supporting residents, to individuals seeking personal safety solutions.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

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OBAI@crescendo-ir.com