AI/R Applies Artificial Intelligence to Reduce Pull Request Review Time by Up to 78%

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, a technology company specializing in Agentic AI, announces the integration of AI/Cockpit Reasoning, designed to automate Pull Request analysis, with AI/Cockpit, the company’s platform for accelerating software development. The new capability uses artificial intelligence to review code changes, identify inconsistencies, and suggest improvements prior to final approval, reducing code review time by up to 78% and potentially doubling development speed for engineering teams.

“As enterprise applications become more complex and development cycles accelerate, manual Pull Request review increasingly becomes one of the main bottlenecks in software delivery. By applying artificial intelligence at this stage, we are able to automate part of the analysis and enable engineers to focus on more strategic activities,” said Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R.

AI/Cockpit Reasoning operates as a development extension integrated with VS Code and enables the direct connection of project backlogs to the programming environment. Based on feature descriptions, business rules, and acceptance criteria, the artificial intelligence analyzes requirements and generates contextualized code implementations, maintaining traceability between planning and execution.

The integration of AI/Cockpit Reasoning into the platform aligns with AI/R’s business strategy, structured around two core capabilities: Agentic AI Software Engineering, focused on accelerating and enhancing software development through Agentic AI, and Agentic AI Business Transformation, leveraging partner platforms and proprietary frameworks as a foundation for creating and orchestrating multiple intelligent agents, enabling deep transformations across processes, operations, and business models within organizations.

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Software Engineering and Agentic AI Business Transformation. Its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers—specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

Caroline Randow, caroline.randow@aircompany.ai