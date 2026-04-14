Biomerica Launches inFoods® IBS in Canada Through Partnerships with Phoenix Airmid Biomedical and CanAlt Health Labs

— Represents Biomerica’s First Commercial Entry into the Canadian Market for its Precision, Diagnostic-Guided Therapy

— Canada Has One of the Highest IBS Prevalence Rates in the World — an Estimated 18% vs. 11% Globally

— Up to Five Million Canadians May Have IBS, Representing a Significant and Underserved Market Opportunity

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) (“Biomerica” or the “Company”), a global biomedical technology company focused on innovative diagnostic-guided therapies, today announced the commercial launch of its inFoods® platform in Canada through two strategic partnerships: Phoenix Airmid Biomedical, which will serve as the exclusive Canadian distribution partner, and CanAlt Health Labs, which will provide certified laboratory processing services to support inFoods® IBS testing across the country.

This launch represents a significant milestone in Biomerica’s international commercialization strategy, establishing the Company’s first commercial presence in the Canadian market and expanding patient access to its clinically validated, non-pharmaceutical approach to managing gastrointestinal symptoms.

“The Canadian launch of inFoods® IBS is a step forward in our global expansion strategy. Canada has one of the largest and most underserved IBS patient populations in the world, and we believe the inFoods® platform — backed by peer-reviewed clinical data published in Gastroenterology — is uniquely positioned to address a critical unmet need. Partnering with Phoenix Airmid and Can Alt gives us a robust, scalable commercial infrastructure from day one, and we look forward to bringing this precision medicine solution to Canadian patients and physicians.”

— Zack Irani, Chief Executive Officer, Biomerica

The Canadian IBS Market Opportunity

Canada represents a substantial and underserved commercial opportunity for the inFoods® IBS platform. According to the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation (CDHF) and peer-reviewed research, IBS is a widespread and economically significant condition across the country:

Metric Data Canadian IBS Prevalence Rate ~18% (vs. 11% globally) Estimated Canadians Affected by IBS Up to 5 million Canadians Affected at Any Given Time Up to 20% Impact on Daily Life 76% report symptoms impact daily life Work / School Absenteeism 46% report missing work or school due to IBS IBS-M (Mixed) — Most Common Canadian Subtype 44% of Canadian IBS patients Incremental Annual Cost vs. Non-IBS Patients ~USD $2,026 per patient per year



Despite this burden, treatment options largely focus on treating symptoms through pharmaceutical treatments. The inFoods® IBS platform — offering a personalized, non-drug, diagnostic-guided approach — directly addresses the possible cause of IBS and focuses on unmet clinical needs in this market.

Strategic Partnership Structure

Under the terms of the agreements:

Phoenix Airmid Biomedical will manage distribution, physician outreach, and commercial sales of the inFoods® IBS platform across Canada, leveraging its established relationships within the Canadian healthcare system.

CanAlt Health Labs, a leading Canadian clinical laboratory, will serve as the certified lab processing partner, responsible for conducting inFoods® IBS testing and delivering results to physicians, naturopathic doctors, and their patients nationwide.

“Phoenix Airmid is proud to bring the inFoods® platform to Canadian patients and physicians. The clinical evidence supporting inFoods® IBS is compelling, and we see tremendous demand for a personalized, non-drug solution for IBS. We are committed to building broad physician awareness and driving meaningful adoption across Canada.”

— Aldo Covelli, CEO, Phoenix Airmid Biomedical

“CanAlt Health Labs is ideally positioned to support the Canadian rollout of inFoods® IBS. Our certified laboratory infrastructure and commitment to precision diagnostics make this a natural partnership. We look forward to delivering fast, accurate results that empower Canadian physicians to provide targeted dietary therapy to their patients.”

— Pierre Beaumier, Lab Director, CanAlt Health Labs

About inFoods® IBS

inFoods® is a diagnostic-guided therapy that identifies patient-specific food triggers responsible for gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Using a simple finger-stick blood sample, the test measures each patient’s immune response to a clinically defined panel of common foods, enabling physicians to recommend targeted dietary changes tailored to the individual patient’s immune response — offering a personalized, non-pharmaceutical alternative to broad dietary restrictions and symptom-masking medications. A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study was published in the June 2025 issue of Gastroenterology, the leading peer-reviewed journal in gastrointestinal science, demonstrating that 59.6% of patients in the treatment group achieved the FDA’s recognized responder endpoint for abdominal pain reduction, compared to 42.2% in the control group (p-value=0.02).

About Biomerica (Nasdaq: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com or www.inFoodsIBS.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures, and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, including statements not of historical fact, such as statements relating to the Canadian commercial launch of the inFoods® platform, the anticipated market opportunity in Canada, revenue expectations from Canadian operations, the Company’s ability to scale internationally, the performance and execution of its distribution and laboratory partners, regulatory status and approvals in Canada, and the acceptance of inFoods® by Canadian physicians and their patients. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, including, without limitation: results of studies testing the efficacy of the Company’s products; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization; availability of test kits and other products; capacity and logistical constraints on suppliers; dependence on third-party manufacturers and international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; competition from other products; and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital as needed. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Biomerica does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact

Biomerica, Inc.

Zack Irani

949-645-2111

zirani@biomerica.com

www.biomerica.com

Source: Biomerica