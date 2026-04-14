Admission of Further Securities to Trading

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 26 March 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc, published on 12 January 2026 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameOctopus AIM VCT plc
b)LEI213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB0034202076
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange – Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted2,377,294
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission245,072,124
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission30 March 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: 12 January 2026



https://media.octopusinvestments.com/m/52b1249ee2bd0636/original/Octopus-AIM-VCTs-Prospectus.pdf



Supplementary: N/A



Company’s webpage: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-aim-vcts/
c)Coverage of notificationAll admissions up to and including 26 March 2026

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


GlobeNewswire

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