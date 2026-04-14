Forward Industries Appoints Mark Brazier as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran Digital Asset and Traditional Finance Executive to Oversee Financial Operations and Capital Markets Execution

AUSTIN, TX, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) (the “Company” or “Forward”), the leading Solana treasury company, today announced the appointment of Mark Brazier as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 13th, 2026. Mr. Brazier will succeed Kathleen Weisberg, who has been with Forward since 2020 and will continue to support the Company as its Director of Financial Reporting. In this role, Mr. Brazier will oversee Forward’s financial operations, capital structure, financial reporting, and capital markets activities, working alongside the Company’s executive team to support its continued growth as the world’s largest publicly traded Solana treasury company.

Mr. Brazier most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Regulatory at XBTO Global, an institutional digital asset investment and trading firm, where he oversaw the firm’s global financial operations and regulatory compliance across trading, asset management, custody, and tokenization business lines. Concurrently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Stablehouse, XBTO’s institutional custody and trading platform. Prior to XBTO, Mr. Brazier served as Chief Financial Officer of Vertrax, and before that as CFO and Treasurer of LiquidX, a global financial technology solutions provider for the origination, distribution, and digital optimization of trade finance and working capital. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brazier spent thirteen years at GFI Group, the global wholesale brokerage firm and public reporting company, where he served as CFO of the Americas, SVP and Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, and Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis, operating across both New York and London. He began his career as an Audit and Business Advisory Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Brazier is a qualified chartered accountant and holds a degree from Durham University in the United Kingdom.

“Mark brings an exceptional combination of institutional finance discipline, regulatory expertise, and deep digital asset experience that is tailor-made for Forward at this stage of our evolution,” said Kyle Samani, Chairman of Forward Industries. “As we continue to scale our Solana treasury operations, expand our capital markets activities, and further develop our financial reporting standards, having a CFO who has operated at the intersection of traditional finance and crypto is a significant advantage. Mark’s track record overseeing complex financial operations and regulatory matters at firms like XBTO and GFI Group gives us great confidence in his ability to help drive the next chapter of value creation at Forward.”

Mr. Brazier added, “Forward Industries has established itself as the definitive leader in public-market Solana treasury strategy, and I am thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal moment. The Company’s disciplined approach to SOL accumulation, innovative yield strategies, and robust public company financial reporting set it apart. I look forward to working with Kyle, Ryan Navi, our CIO, and the broader team to strengthen our financial infrastructure, support Forward’s innovative capital markets strategy, and deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Our mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, we launched our digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company’s Solana treasury strategy, visit forwardindustries.com .

Contacts

Media

Garrison Yang

(512) 763-2899

gyang@forwardindustries.com

Investor Relations

Sean Mansouri, CFA / Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ir@forwardindustries.com