Join Nexalin’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on April 21

ORLANDO, FL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on April 21, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW).

The exclusive event will feature Nexalin’s CEO Mark White, who will provide an in-depth overview of the company’s differentiated approach to mental healthcare through its proprietary, non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology. White will highlight Nexalin’s expanding body of clinical evidence—including peer-reviewed studies and collaborations with leading institutions such as UC San Diego—while outlining progress across its next-generation product portfolio, including the Gen-3 HALO™ Clarity headset and integrated Virtual Clinic platform designed to enable scalable, physician-supervised, at-home treatment. With multiple international regulatory clearances in place and U.S. clinical and regulatory initiatives advancing, Nexalin is executing a clear pathway toward global commercialization. The presentation will also detail how Nexalin’s patented technology, real-time AI-enabled patient monitoring, and growing international footprint position the Company to capitalize on the rapidly expanding mental health and neurostimulation markets.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/NXL/87033006926



Questions can be pre-submitted to NXL@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

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RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money™, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money™, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

NXL@redchip.com

