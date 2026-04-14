Roadzen Partners with Top-10 Global Carmaker to Deliver GAP Insurance Across the UK, Its Second Major European OEM Win Following Its September 2025 Continental Europe Partnership

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that it has partnered with the insurance services arm of a top-10 global automotive manufacturer in the United Kingdom to deliver Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance to retail vehicle customers.

The partnership represents Roadzen’s second major Tier-1 global OEM insurance mandate in Europe, following the Company’s continental Europe OEM win announced in September 2025. Together, these mandates reinforce Roadzen’s growing role as a technology and insurance infrastructure partner to the world’s leading automotive manufacturers, as OEMs increasingly embed insurance into the vehicle ownership experience.

Under the agreement, Roadzen will support the design, distribution, and administration of a GAP insurance program offered directly to UK retail customers through the manufacturer’s digital, finance, and retail channels. The program is integrated into the customer onboarding journey and includes a complimentary introductory coverage period, with the option to transition into longer-term subscription-based coverage.

The automaker selected Roadzen following a comprehensive evaluation process, reflecting confidence in the Company’s AI-driven insurance platform, regulatory and MGA capabilities, and ability to operate at global OEM scale. Roadzen’s technology enables seamless policy delivery, automated administration, and an intuitive customer experience aligned with modern, connected-car ownership models.

“This partnership builds on our momentum with Tier-1 global automakers across Europe,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. “As leading carmakers digitize insurance country by country, they are looking for partners that can combine regulated insurance capabilities with modern AI-led platforms. With mandates now spanning the UK and continental Europe, Roadzen is demonstrating that our embedded insurance model scales across markets, products, and top-tier OEM ecosystems.”

The UK mandate strengthens Roadzen’s European footprint and further advances its strategy of partnering with global automotive brands to modernize insurance distribution and administration through AI.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai .

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