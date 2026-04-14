Aware Finds 98% of Organizations Signal Urgent Need for Biometric Orchestration as AI-Driven Fraud Surges

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report, The State of Biometric Security in the Age of AI Fraud, from Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions, reveals that 98% of organizations are interested in biometric orchestration as they confront a surge in AI-driven fraud and growing complexity across identity systems. As organizations deploy multiple biometric solutions across use cases, managing these systems has become increasingly difficult. Biometric orchestration refers to a platform that centrally coordinates multiple biometric systems, data sources, and workflows to enable seamless, secure, and scalable identity verification.

In the new report, the findings paint a clear picture: as threats like deepfakes, synthetic identities, and injection attacks become more sophisticated and widespread, organizations have turned to biometrics as a foundational layer of identity security, but are struggling to manage fragmented, multi-vendor environments.

“Organizations are no longer asking if they need biometrics—they’re already managing complex ecosystems and asking how to make them work together,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware. “Biometric orchestration is emerging as the critical layer that helps security teams stay ahead of AI-driven threats while maintaining performance, accuracy, and user experience. It turns complexity into an advantage by enabling smarter, faster identity decisions.”

Key Findings from the Report

98% of organizations are interested in investing in a biometric orchestration platform

Nearly 50% experienced AI-driven fraud in the past year

Nearly 90% are concerned about AI attacks targeting biometric systems

Over 60% use biometrics specifically to combat identity-related fraud

75% include biometrics or liveness detection in fraud prevention strategies

Organizations use an average of three biometric vendors, highlighting ecosystem complexity

More than half report revenue loss from AI-related fraud incidents

Nearly half cite brand and reputational damage as a result of these attacks

AI-Driven Fraud Is a Mainstream Business Risk

The research shows that AI-powered fraud is no longer an emerging concern, and is already impacting organizations at scale. Nearly half of respondents report experiencing AI-related fraud in the past year, including attacks leveraging deepfakes, synthetic identities, and system-level injection techniques.

Concerns are equally widespread. Nearly nine in ten leaders say they are worried about AI attacks targeting biometric systems, reflecting a growing recognition that defenses are being tested by increasingly sophisticated threats.

The impact of these attacks extends far beyond security teams. Among organizations that experienced AI-related fraud, more than half report direct revenue loss, while similar numbers cite operational disruption and liability costs. Nearly half report brand and reputational damage, underscoring the broader business risk.

Taken together, these findings make clear that AI-driven fraud is not just a cybersecurity issue, but a material business challenge affecting financial performance, customer trust, and long-term resilience.

Biometrics Are Core to Identity Security, But Complexity Grows

As organizations expand their use of biometrics across authentication, fraud prevention, and digital identity workflows, the technology is becoming foundational to modern security strategies. In fact, over 60% of organizations use biometrics specifically to combat identity-related fraud, and three quarters include biometric verification or liveness detection in their fraud prevention plans.

However, this rapid adoption is also increasing complexity.

Nearly 40% of organizations surveyed rely on multiple biometric providers, averaging three vendors per organization, and often spanning different modalities such as facial recognition, fingerprint authentication, and voice recognition.

While this multi-layered approach can strengthen security, it also introduces operational challenges, including integration complexity, inconsistent performance, and difficulty optimizing outcomes across systems. These challenges may help explain why many organizations continue to experience fraud despite significant investment in biometric technologies.

Biometric orchestration platforms are emerging as the solution to enable organizations to intelligently coordinate multiple biometric technologies, route authentication requests, and improve decision-making in real time.

There is a Gap Between Strategy and Execution in Combatting AI-Driven Threats

The report highlights a critical gap between awareness and execution. While nearly 90% of organizations report having strategies in place to address AI-driven threats, almost half (44%) still experienced AI-related fraud in the past year, underscoring the limitations of current approaches.

At the same time, although many organizations are investing in advanced technologies, only about half have fully operationalized AI within identity and security workflows, revealing a significant execution gap.

As attackers continue to evolve, organizations must move beyond planning and invest in technologies that can dynamically adapt to new threats.

“Deepfakes and AI-powered attacks are fundamentally changing how identity can be manipulated,” said Maxine Most, CEO of The Prism Project. “To keep pace, organizations must rethink how identity is secured and invest in intelligent systems. Biometric orchestration is a critical layer that brings those systems together into a cohesive, effective defense.”

To learn more about how organizations are responding to AI-driven identity threats and why biometric orchestration is becoming essential, download the full report.

Methodology

Aware commissioned an independent global survey of 500 senior technology and business leaders using biometric technology across the United States, United Kingdom, and Brazil. Respondents included senior company directors, IT directors, and chief technology officers working across sectors including government, law enforcement, aviation, financial services, and healthcare. The survey was conducted by Censuswide in February 2026.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) is a proven global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions. Its Awareness Platform transforms biometric data into actionable intelligence, empowering organizations to verify identities and prevent fraud with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Designed for mission-critical enterprise environments, the platform delivers intelligent, scalable architecture, real-time insights, and reliable security—ensuring precise identification when every millisecond matters. Aware is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as estimates or projections of future revenue, earnings and non-recurring charges, and the growth of the biometrics markets. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements.

Risk factors related to our business include, but are not limited to: i) the changes we are implementing in our business to drive growth in our business may not be successful on the timeline we expect, or at all; ii) a significant commercial market for biometrics technology may not develop, and if it does, we may not be successful in that market; iii) the biometrics market may not experience significant growth or our products may not achieve broad acceptance; iv) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; v) our business is subject to rapid technological change; vi) our operational systems and networks and products may be subject to an increasing risk of continually evolving cybersecurity or other technological risks which could result in the disclosure of company or customer confidential information, damage to our reputation, additional costs, regulatory penalties and financial losses; and vii) our business may be affected by government regulations, government cost cutting initiatives and adverse economic conditions.

We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Delaney Gembis

Aware, Inc.

781-687-0393

marketing@aware.com