net2phone Sync Launches in Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone , a global leader in cloud communications and AI-powered customer-engagement solutions, today announced the availability of net2phone Sync for Canadian businesses.

Built for businesses of all sizes across Canada, net2phone Sync is a powerful, unified business communications platform that integrates voice, video, and messaging in a single intuitive experience — enabling teams and administrators to manage every conversation from one place.

For Canadian businesses seeking to modernize their communications infrastructure and deliver more personalized customer experiences, net2phone Sync provides a turnkey path to the cloud without complexity or compromise. All cloud data is encrypted and securely stored in Canada, meeting the data residency requirements critical to Canadian enterprises.

"net2phone Sync gives Canadian businesses everything they need to enhance their communications and streamline their operations, including a single platform for voice, video, and messaging, strong AI capabilities that turn conversations into action, and the peace of mind of Canadian data residency," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "Because we designed and built the Sync platform entirely in-house, we can move quickly — continuously adapting features and integrating new AI capabilities to help our customers stay ahead."

Smarter conversations, faster workflows

net2phone Sync's integrated AI capabilities — including voice and video call transcription, call and meeting summarization, and automated follow-ups — accelerate the handoff from conversation to action, reducing manual effort and keeping teams focused on what matters. Pre-built integrations with leading CRM platforms enable more informed, personalized interactions across every touchpoint.

Key net2phone Sync capabilities include:

Unified voice, video, and messaging in a single-pane-of-glass interface

AI-powered call and meeting transcription and summarization

Automated post-conversation workflows and follow-up generation

Native CRM integrations to enrich customer data and streamline processes

Intuitive administration tools for fast deployment and easy management

Secure encryption with all data hosted in Canada

To schedule a demo or learn more, visit net2phone.com/sync or contact 1-613-237-9329.

About net2phone:

net2phone’s innovative AI-powered communications and task execution help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations, automated workflows, and enhanced insight. net2phone’s commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality communications services has earned it a reputation as a leader in both innovation and growth. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn .

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions’ (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2phone provides businesses with unified communications, customer experience, and AI-driven workflow solutions; IDT Digital Payments and the BOSS Revolution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

net2phone Media Contact:

Denise D'Arienzo

VP of Marketing & Sales Operations

Email: denise.darienzo@net2phone.com

IDT Corporation Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Ulrey

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net

