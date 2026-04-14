HCI Group Sets First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4:45 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day after the close of the market.

HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time (1:45 p.m. Pacific Time)

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 930676

Webcast

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as the call, as well as via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53888

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple P&C underwriters and exchanges, a captive reinsurer, a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company and leading insurance technology company, Exzeo Group, Inc. HCI was founded in 2006 and operates in 13 states.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit www.exzeo.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Nat Otis

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 355-5341

notis@hcigroup.com