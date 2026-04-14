IBN Supercharges Global Investor Reach for The Market Link via InvestorWire

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, today announced it will distribute press releases on behalf of The Market Link through its proprietary InvestorWire platform, strengthening exposure for companies seeking to engage retail investors worldwide. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering targeted, high-impact communications that resonate across diverse investor audiences.

The Market Link specializes in multi-platform digital marketing strategies designed to help public companies grow their shareholder base through data-driven campaigns, content creation and precision investor targeting. Leveraging access to more than 30 million active investors globally, the firm enables clients to build awareness, refine messaging and drive engagement through continuous campaign optimization and performance analysis.

A core component of The Market Link’s ecosystem is ADVFN, a leading global financial platform offering real-time data, advanced charting tools and market intelligence across equities, forex, indices and derivatives. With millions of monthly users, highly active financial forums and a global subscriber base, ADVFN provides private investors with professional-grade tools and insights, serving as a gateway to international financial markets.

InvestorsHub (iHub), a U.S.-based subsidiary of ADVFN, is one of the most active online communities for serious investors, featuring real-time discussion boards, market insights and a highly engaged user base. With hundreds of thousands of members contributing tens of thousands of daily posts, the platform delivers dynamic, investor-driven dialogue in a fast-moving, information-rich environment.

HotCopper, Australia’s largest online stock market community, provides investors with a vibrant forum to discuss market trends, share insights and analyze opportunities across the ASX and global markets. Known for its active user-generated content and real-time discussions, HotCopper empowers investors with timely information and diverse perspectives to support informed decision-making.

Stockhouse, Canada’s leading small-cap investor portal, offers a comprehensive hub for financial news, expert analysis and community engagement. With more than one million monthly visitors and a highly active investor audience, Stockhouse delivers unique insights through its widely recognized Bullboards, blogs and proprietary research content, helping investors discover and evaluate emerging opportunities.

By combining IBN’s expansive distribution network with The Market Link’s advanced marketing capabilities and its portfolio of influential investor platforms, the collaboration provides a comprehensive communications solution that amplifies reach, enhances investor engagement and supports long-term growth objectives for public company clients.

About The Market Link

The Market Link is a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to connecting publicly traded companies with a global network of engaged retail investors. Built for today’s digital-first landscape, the company bridges traditional investor communications with modern, data-driven marketing strategies to help clients expand their shareholder base, increase visibility and drive meaningful engagement. Combining expertise in capital markets, digital media and strategic communications, The Market Link delivers high-impact campaigns powered by advanced analytics, audience segmentation and continuous performance optimization.

With access to a global ecosystem of tens of millions of active investors, The Market Link executes multi-channel campaigns across social media, financial platforms, targeted advertising and content distribution to ensure consistent, high-quality exposure. Its network includes leading investor platforms such as ADVFN, a global financial data and trading tools provider; InvestorsHub (iHub), a highly active U.S.-based investor community; HotCopper, Australia’s largest online stock market forum; and Stockhouse, Canada’s premier small-cap investor portal. Supported by proprietary technology and data insights, The Market Link empowers public companies to enhance visibility, strengthen investor relationships and drive long-term growth in the capital markets.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com