Laudio Releases Second Edition of Award-Winning Book for Frontline Healthcare Leaders, “Leader Inspired Work”

Second edition includes foreword from Northwell Health’s Chief People Officer and new perspectives from 15+ health system HR and nursing leaders









BOSTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laudio, an innovator in frontline leader solutions that drive efficiency and engagement for health systems, today announced the launch of the second edition of its book, “Leader Inspired Work.” The book was first released by Laudio Insights – Laudio’s dedicated research and publications group – in 2024 and rapidly adopted at professional nursing leadership organizations and health systems across the US.

Authored by Laudio Insights President Tim Darling, “Leader Inspired Work” combines the expertise of 100+ healthcare managers and executives with findings from Laudio Insights’ database spanning over 300,000 frontline staff. The book empowers healthcare’s frontline leaders with practical guidance for efficiency and effectiveness in their roles and, in turn, helps hospitals and health systems operationalize consistent leader best practices that drive both employee and patient experience.

The second edition contains substantive updates, including:

New HR perspectives and advice: A new foreword from Northwell Health’s Chief People Officer, Maxine Carrington, JD, MS, BA Fresh insights from 15+ additional subject matter experts in both nursing and HR leadership roles





Enhanced actionable insights for leaders:



A new structure that centers on “leader-inspired actions” – capturing the most essential steps to help leaders quickly turn concepts into practice Additional tips and tricks, bringing the total pieces of actionable guidance in the book to more than 300





New and expanded content:



Added guidance on professional development support for staff, with a special focus on clinical ladders Fresh content specifically around how leaders can best partner with HR





“Frontline leaders are facing increasingly complex demands on their time as they’re asked to manage growing teams, responsibilities, and administrative burdens while still finding time for meaningful team and patient engagement. Those challenges existed when we released the first edition of ‘Leader Inspired Work,’ and they’ve only grown since,” said Darling. “This second edition supports leaders with a growing set of tips and tricks to save them time and help them lead more effectively – while facilitating stronger connections to their HR business partners.”

Following its initial release, “Leader Inspired Work” earned a 2025 Swaay Health Award for “Publication of the Year,” recognizing outstanding quality and overall presentation. It has formed the basis of presentations at dozens of industry conferences, onsite workshops at health systems, and webinars to do-date.

“As the demands on frontline leaders continue to grow, close partnership with HR is increasingly essential,” said Carrington. “The second edition of ‘Leader Inspired Work’ builds on the first edition's already strong, practical leadership framework by weaving insights throughout to help leaders know when and how to best bring HR in to support their goals, navigate challenges, and drive meaningful change.”

The second edition of “Leader Inspired Work” is available beginning today, April 14, for download on the Laudio website and ordering through Amazon. Book club guides and other helpful supporting resources are also available on the Laudio website.

About Laudio

Laudio, an Ascend Learning brand, empowers healthcare leaders to drive large-scale change through everyday human actions. Our AI-enhanced leader operations platform streamlines workflows for frontline leaders, strengthens interpersonal connections, and aligns C-suite objectives with frontline efforts, boosting operational efficiency, employee engagement, and patient experience. Laudio makes it possible for patients, frontline workers, and health system leaders to thrive together. Discover how at www.laudio.com.

About Ascend Learning:

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.

Media Contact

V2 Communications for Ascend Learning

ascend@v2comms.com

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