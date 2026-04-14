Taseko Updates Florence Copper and Gibraltar First Quarter Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update and first quarter production results for Florence Copper and the Gibraltar Mine.

As previously announced, the Florence Copper SX/EW plant commenced operations in mid-February and first copper cathodes were harvested at the end of February. For the first quarter, a total of 1.5 million pounds of copper cathode was produced. Solutions have been flowing in the wellfield since late 2025 and initial copper leaching and production is in line with expectations, based on our modeling. The recent operational focus has been on balancing solution flow and grades from the wellfield through to cathode production.

Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Taseko, commented, “We are happy with the results from the first months of in-situ copper production at Florence. With the successful start-up behind us, the focus is turning to the production ramp-up. Additional newly constructed wells are now being integrated into the system, which will allow for higher solution flows and copper production in the coming weeks. Wellfield expansion continues, with four drills currently operating and a fifth expected to commence shortly.”

Gibraltar produced a total of 30.0 million pounds of copper and 717 thousand pounds of molybdenum in the first quarter, a 50% and 113% increase over the same period in 2025. Copper grades in the quarter were in line with the life of mine average grade and recoveries improved to 83%. Copper sales in the first quarter were 27 million pounds, slightly lower than production due to shipment timing.

“It was a solid quarter at Gibraltar and operating results were generally in line with our expectations. Production included 733 thousand pounds of copper cathode from the Gibraltar SX/EW plant which operated continuously through the winter months.” added Mr. McDonald.

“Despite recent global events, copper markets have remained very strong and the average LME copper price in the first quarter was 16% higher than the previous quarter. Diesel prices have also increased and, at current levels, would increase Gibraltar operating costs by approximately US$0.10 to US$0.15 per pound this year. At Florence Copper, we have a fixed price contract in place for all sulphuric acid requirements in 2026, so do not expect any impact from recent inflationary pressure and global supply chain issues. Overall, we continue to anticipate strong financial performance from steady Gibraltar production and growing production from Florence Copper.”

For further information on Taseko, see the Company’s website at tasekomines.com or contact:

Investor enquiries Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations – 778-373-4554



Stuart McDonald

President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document contains “forward-looking statements” that were based on Taseko’s expectations, estimates and projections as of the dates as of which those statements were made. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “should” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These included but are not limited to:

uncertainties about the future market price of copper and the other metals that we produce or may seek to produce;

changes in general economic conditions, the financial markets and in the market price for our input costs including due to inflationary impacts, such as diesel fuel, acid, steel, concrete, electricity and other forms of energy, mining equipment, and fluctuations in exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar, and the continued availability of capital and financing;

inherent risks associated with mining operations, including our current mining operations at Gibraltar and Florence Copper, and their potential impact on our ability to achieve our production estimates;

our high level of indebtedness and its potential impact on our financial condition and the requirement to generate cash flow to service our indebtedness and refinance such indebtedness from time to time;

any increases in interest rates may increase our borrowing costs and impact the profitability of our operations;

the amounts we are required to pay for our acquisition of Cariboo will increase with higher copper prices;

the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover our business risks;

uncertainties related to the accuracy of our estimates of Mineral Reserves (as defined below), Mineral Resources (as defined below), production rates and timing of production, future production and future cash and total costs of production and milling;

the risk that we may not be able to expand or replace Mineral Reserves as our existing Mineral Reserves are mined;

the risk that the ramp-up of the Florence Copper commercial production facility does not proceed within projected timelines or cost estimates, or that initial operations do not achieve results consistent with the projections in the Florence Copper Technical Report, including with respect to operating costs, revenue, sustaining capital, rates of return and cash flows from operations;

our ability to comply with all conditions imposed under the APP and UIC permits for the operation of Florence Copper;

the availability of, and uncertainties relating to, any additional financing necessary for the continued ramp-up and commercial operation of Florence Copper, including with respect to our ability to obtain any additional financing, if needed, to continue and expand commercial operations at Florence Copper;

shortages of water supply, critical spare parts, acid, diesel, maintenance service and new equipment and machinery or our ability to manage surplus water on our mine sites may materially and adversely affect our operations and development projects;

our ability to comply with the extensive governmental regulation to which our business is subject;

uncertainties related to our ability to obtain necessary title, licenses and permits for our development projects and project delays due to third party opposition;

uncertainties related to Indigenous people’s claims and rights, and legislation and government policies regarding the same;

our reliance on the availability of infrastructure necessary for development and on operations, including on rail transportation and port terminals for shipping of our copper concentrate production from Gibraltar, and rail transportation and power for the feasibility of our other British Columbia development projects;

uncertainties related to unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings;

changes in, and the effects of, the laws, regulations and government policies affecting our exploration and development activities and mining operations;

potential changes to the mineral tenure system in British Columbia, which is undergoing reform including for compliance with the British Columbia Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (“DRIPA”);

our dependence solely on our 100% interest in Gibraltar and in due course, Florence Copper for our revenues and our operating cash flows;

our ability to extend existing concentrate off-take agreements and cathode purchase agreements or enter into new agreements;

environmental issues and liabilities associated with mining including processing and stockpiling ore;

labour strikes, work stoppages, or other interruptions to, or difficulties in, the employment of labour in markets in which we operate mines, industrial accidents, equipment failure or other events or occurrences, including third party interference that interrupt the production of minerals in our mines;

environmental hazards and risks associated with climate change, including the potential for damage to infrastructure and stoppages of operations due to extreme cold, extreme heat, forest fires, flooding, drought, earthquakes or other natural events in the vicinity of our operations;

litigation risks and the inherent uncertainty of litigation;

our actual costs of reclamation and mine closure may exceed our current estimates of these liabilities;

our ability to renegotiate our existing union agreement for Gibraltar when it expires in May 2027;

the capital intensive nature of our business both to sustain current mining operations and to develop any new projects;

our ability to develop new mining projects in British Columbia may be impacted by joint decision-making and consent agreements being implemented by the Government of British Columbia with First Nations under DRIPA;

The ability to develop the New Prosperity Project is subject to the restrictions set out in our June 2025 Tripartite Agreement with the Province of British Columbia and the Tŝilhqot’in Nation (the “Teẑtan Biny Agreement”), under which the New Prosperity Project is subject to a land use planning process with the Province of British Columbia and we are not permitted to be the proponent of any development of the New Prosperity Project;

our reliance upon key personnel;

the competitive environment in which we operate;

the effects of forward selling instruments to protect against fluctuations in copper prices and other input costs including diesel and acid;

the risk of changes in accounting policies and methods we use to report our financial condition, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates;

uncertainties relating to the war in Ukraine, the escalating military conflict involving Iran and broader Middle East instability, and other future geopolitical events including social unrest, which could disrupt financial markets, commodity markets, supply chains, the price and availability of energy, availability of materials and equipment and execution timelines for any project development;

uncertainties relating to the delivery of oil through the Strait of Hormuz resulting from Middle East instability, which could have an adverse effect on global economic activity and potentially

increase operating costs generally and reduce global demand for copper, and have a material adverse effect on our business, operations, and the feasibility of our development projects;

changes to U.S. trade policies and tariff measures, including retaliatory tariffs imposed or threatened by Canada and other trading partners, may adversely impact overall economic conditions, copper markets, supply chains, metal prices and input costs; and

other risks detailed from time-to-time in our annual information forms, annual reports, MD&A, quarterly reports and material change reports filed with and furnished to securities regulators, and those risks which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors”.

For further information on Taseko, investors should review the Company’s annual report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.