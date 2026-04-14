Parkonomics Unveils Critical Findings on LA's $26 Billion Olympic Infrastructure Investment

Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A year-long investigation into the transportation infrastructure behind the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics finds that while the Games have an 85-90% probability of operating successfully, there is only a 10-15% chance that LA's $26 billion in investments will produce lasting regional transformation.

The research, titled "The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Infrastructure, Transit, and the $26 Billion Bet," examines every Olympic host city since 1976 to identify the decisions that separate successful long-term investments from costly failures. The central finding: Olympic transportation investments succeed when they address daily urban mobility needs. They fail when they serve Olympic spectacle.

"Olympics have a 100% budget overrun rate, averaging 172%. The question isn't whether the Games will work for three weeks. It's whether $26 billion in infrastructure spending will still be generating value 30 years from now. History says the odds are against it," said Andrew Sachs, PTMP, co-founder of Parkonomics and principal of Gateway Parking Services.

The investigation highlights a pattern repeated across decades of Olympic history. Rio de Janeiro's TransOlimpica connected venues instead of population centers and now operates at one-third of projected ridership with 46 stations shuttered. Montreal sacrificed lasting transportation investment for a temporary stadium spectacle and carried the debt for 30 years. Sochi spent $10 billion on a railway that now serves six trains per day.

Barcelona stands as the sole counterexample. By directing 95% of its Olympic budget to transportation and permanent infrastructure rather than sporting venues, the city generated an estimated 18.6 billion euros in wider economic benefits over the following decades.

Los Angeles has made strong foundational decisions. The Purple Line serves the region's most obvious unbuilt transit corridor. The Regional Connector eliminates downtown transfers across the entire network. The LAX people mover closes a gap that should have been addressed decades ago. These investments will produce value regardless of how the Olympics unfold.

However, critical post-Games questions remain unanswered. Will temporary bus lanes become permanent? What happens when 2,700 borrowed buses return to their home agencies? Will park-and-ride facilities convert to transit-oriented uses? The research also draws on the "fundamental law of road congestion," established by economists Duranton and Turner in the American Economic Review, which demonstrates that vehicle miles traveled increase in direct proportion to roadway capacity -- meaning highway expansion cannot solve LA's mobility challenges.

The research introduces "The Tuesday Test," a framework for evaluating any major infrastructure investment. The question is simple: will this project still be generating value on an ordinary Tuesday morning five years after the opening ceremony? Investments that pass the test create daily users who become political constituencies for maintenance. Investments that fail it serve spectacle and have no defenders when budgets tighten.

The five-part series is co-authored by Andrew Sachs, PTMP, Kevin Bopp, and Frank Ching, who bring decades of operational experience in parking management, municipal procurement, and major transit capital programs including LA Metro. Parkonomics has published with the Urban Land Institute, Parking Today, and the National Parking Association. A companion white paper, "Parking, Transit, and the Olympic Legacy Problem," has been submitted for peer-reviewed academic publication.

The complete investigation, including interactive data visualizations, is available at https://www.parkonomics.co/la-2028-olympics-series

About Parkonomics

Parkonomics is a practitioner-led research and advisory publication covering the economics of parking, urban mobility, and real estate development. Founded by parking industry operators and former transit agency professionals, Parkonomics delivers data-driven analysis on how parking infrastructure intersects with transportation policy, land use, and urban investment. The publication's co-founders bring decades of direct operational experience across municipal parking systems, private facility management, and major transit capital programs -- including LA Metro. Parkonomics has published with Urban Land Institute, Parking Today, and the National Parking Association, and its research has been submitted to peer-reviewed academic journals. Parkonomics covers topics including Olympic infrastructure economics, EV charging and distributed energy in parking facilities, municipal procurement reform, transit-oriented development, and the financial modeling of adaptive reuse for parking assets. The team is available for expert commentary on parking operations, mobility planning, curb management, infrastructure investment, and the economic forces reshaping how cities allocate space for vehicles.

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