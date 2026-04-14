Final Week to Share Your Voice: Milton Hydro Customer Survey Closes Soon

MILTON, Ontario, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out for Residential and Small Business customers to have their say in shaping the future of electricity services in Milton. Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. reminds customers that its Customer Engagement Survey is now in its final week and represents the last chance to be entered to win one of four $250 Amazon gift cards.

Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. launched the Customer Engagement Survey on Monday, March 23, 2026 via direct email, to gather feedback on their long‑term investment priorities for 2028–2032, from Residential and Small Business customers as part of the development of its Cost-of-Service Rate Application to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB). The application, once approved, oversees how customer rates are set to support these investments.

The survey seeks customer input across four key areas: the structure of Ontario’s electricity sector and Milton Hydro’s role, anticipated industry changes, Milton Hydro’s proposed business plan and associated impacts on customer bills, and preferred methods for future communication. Responses will help inform Milton Hydro’s long-term investment priorities and ensure alignment with customer expectations.

The survey takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. Once completed, eligible Residential and Small Business participants can then enter a random draw for one of four $250 Amazon gift cards (one entry per account). Contact information provided for the draw will be kept separate from survey responses to maintain confidentiality. All responses will be aggregated into a summary report submitted to the OEB as part of Milton Hydro’s rate application. The survey and contest end on Friday, April 17, 2026.

“Electricity is essential to our customers’ daily lives, and how it is used continues to evolve. To help plan the future of the electricity grid in Milton, we want to hear directly from our customers.” said Troy Hare, President and CEO of Milton Hydro. “Their perspectives and priorities are critical to informing our long‑term planning.”

Milton Hydro will conduct the prize draw independently from the survey analysis. Customers who have questions about the survey may contact customerservice@miltonhydro.com.

About Milton Hydro:



Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 45,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and our surrounding service area. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the ‘electrification of everything’ to keep its customers powered for generations to come.